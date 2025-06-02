HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from May 2 to 20, 2025
Jenson Morris, 18, of Mackintosh Drive, Bersted: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing a large black machete without good reason in a public place in Moorhen Way, Bognor Regis, on March 19, 2025. Fined £40 and must pay £25 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Moorhen Way, Bognor Regis, on March 19, 2025. Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Moorhen Way, Bognor Regis, on March 19, 2025.
Tyler Harding, 18, of Macklin Road, Bognor Regis: 24-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs after admitting obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway at Bognor Regis Railway Station by trespass on June 7, 2024.
Harry Morley, 29, of Bracklesham Lane, Earnley: Fined £161 after admitting speeding, driving over 70mph on a dual carriage way on the A27 Newells Lane Overbridge, West Ashling, on December 19, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £64 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with five points. Deborah Smith, 59, of The Old Church House, Newtown Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit in Amberley Road, Storrington, on November 17, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £32 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with four points.
Samir Muncey, 39, of Berghestede Road, Bersted: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a baton with screws in the top, in a private place in Bersted on October 12, 2024.
Benjamin Paterson, 31, of Lyndhurst Road, Chichester: Fined £692 after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Chichester Railway Station on May 2, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £277 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Robert Harms, 37, of Croft mead, Chichester: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (4.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on December 6, 2024. Fined £20 after admitting drug-driving (16ug/l cocaine) in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on December 6, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted after admitting drug-driving (336ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on December 6, 2024, no separate penalty.
Daniel Knight, 45, of Pulborough Way, Felpham: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £26 victim surcharge after admitting possessing 1g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on February 3, 2025.
Daniel Willison, 30, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Priory Road, Chichester, on May 1, 2025. Fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence. Must pay £85 costs, £64 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with eight points.
Charmaine Perkins, 38, of Broad Green Cottages, Tortington Lane, Tortington: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ford Road, Arundel, on May 3, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months. Also admitted failing to co-operate with a preliminary test, a roadside breath test, in Arundel on May 3, 2025, no separate penalty.
Matthew Luckin, 45, of Broad Green Cottages, Tortington Lane, Tortington: Fined £650 and must pay £85 costs, £260 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Ford Road, Arundel, on May 3, 2024.