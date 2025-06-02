The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from May 2 to 20, 2025.

Jenson Morris, 18, of Mackintosh Drive, Bersted: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing a large black machete without good reason in a public place in Moorhen Way, Bognor Regis, on March 19, 2025. Fined £40 and must pay £25 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Moorhen Way, Bognor Regis, on March 19, 2025. Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Moorhen Way, Bognor Regis, on March 19, 2025.

Tyler Harding, 18, of Macklin Road, Bognor Regis: 24-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs after admitting obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway at Bognor Regis Railway Station by trespass on June 7, 2024.

Harry Morley, 29, of Bracklesham Lane, Earnley: Fined £161 after admitting speeding, driving over 70mph on a dual carriage way on the A27 Newells Lane Overbridge, West Ashling, on December 19, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £64 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with five points. Deborah Smith, 59, of The Old Church House, Newtown Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit in Amberley Road, Storrington, on November 17, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £32 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with four points.

Samir Muncey, 39, of Berghestede Road, Bersted: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a baton with screws in the top, in a private place in Bersted on October 12, 2024.

Benjamin Paterson, 31, of Lyndhurst Road, Chichester: Fined £692 after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Chichester Railway Station on May 2, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £277 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Robert Harms, 37, of Croft mead, Chichester: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (4.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on December 6, 2024. Fined £20 after admitting drug-driving (16ug/l cocaine) in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on December 6, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted after admitting drug-driving (336ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on December 6, 2024, no separate penalty.

Daniel Knight, 45, of Pulborough Way, Felpham: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £26 victim surcharge after admitting possessing 1g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on February 3, 2025.

Daniel Willison, 30, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Priory Road, Chichester, on May 1, 2025. Fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence. Must pay £85 costs, £64 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with eight points.

Charmaine Perkins, 38, of Broad Green Cottages, Tortington Lane, Tortington: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ford Road, Arundel, on May 3, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months. Also admitted failing to co-operate with a preliminary test, a roadside breath test, in Arundel on May 3, 2025, no separate penalty.

Matthew Luckin, 45, of Broad Green Cottages, Tortington Lane, Tortington: Fined £650 and must pay £85 costs, £260 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Ford Road, Arundel, on May 3, 2024.