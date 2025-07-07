The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from May 22 to July 2, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Davis, 30, of Newells Lane, Bosham: Community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated; criminal damage to a Sussex Police car to the value of £220; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating, on land at the west side of Newells Lane, West Ashling, on June 22, 2025. Must pay a total of £320 compensation, £85 costs. Admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 24, 2024, by failing to attend office appointments on October 7 and 15, 2024, and failing to maintain contact since September 24, 2024. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with 80-hour unpaid work requirement for failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on August 30, 2024.

Janusz Krawczyk, 57, of Suffolk Gardens, North Bersted: Fined £40 and must pay £130 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the limit for a goods vehicle on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on November 11, 2024. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Lisher, 31, of Nuthatch Gardens, Yapton: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £121 compensation, £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £49 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 22, 2025, and goods worth £72 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 2, 2025.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Christopher Wolfe, 51, of Elizabeth Road, Chichester: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £140 compensation, £59 costs, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing perfume worth £140 from John Lewis, Chichester, on March 5, 2025.

Callum Harris, 28, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis, on June 10, 2025.

Cameron Thomas, 20, of Barnham Road, Eastergate: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Charles Purley Way and in Wood Hill Way, Felpham, on June 14, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maskas Pursuskas, 43, of Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on December 29, 2024. Must pay £450 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Luca Licursi, 19, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 70 hours' unpaid work and must pay £150 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing an imitation firearm, an air weapon, and possessing a knife in a public place in Elmwood Avenue, Bognor Regis, on January 13, 2023. Fined £80 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on January 13, 2023.

Nevin Jinha, 43, of Steward's Rise, Arundel: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Causeway, Arundel, on February 3, 2025. Must pay £325 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ryan Johnson, 37, of Ironstone Way, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (117mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Broom Field Way, Bognor Regis, on February 17, 2025. Must pay £300 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 26 months.