The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from May 28 to June 9, 2025.

James Averay-Jones, 35, c/o High Street, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £100 after admitting drug-driving (267ug/l methylamphetamine) on the A259 Bridge Road, Littlehampton, on January 7, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Robertas Bingelis, 41, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Jailed for 17 weeks after admitting drink-driving (114mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis, on June 2, 2025. Jailed for 17 weeks to run concurrently after admitting driving while disqualified. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 62 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Robin Danks, 54, of St Richard's Road, Westergate: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (426ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell, on December 11, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Benjamin Hunter, 33, of Chalk Lane, Sidlesham: Admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 24, 2025, by failing to comply with the alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, having a confirmed high-level alcohol consumption between March 29 and April 1, 2025, a confirmed medium-level alcohol consumption between April 6 and 8, 2025, and confirmed tamper / obstructions of the tag equipment between March 31 and April 1, 2025, and between April 7 and 8, 2025. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a new community order with 30-day alcohol abstinence, Building Choices programme and rehabilitation activity requirements for assault causing actual bodily harm in Sidlesham on December 3, 2022; damaging a car in Sidlesham on December 3, 2022; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Sidlesham on December 3, 2022. He must also carry out 180 hours' unpaid work.