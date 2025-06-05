The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from May 6 to June 2, 2025.

Craig Bailey, 41, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis: Admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 6, 2024, by failing to attend an office induction appointment on November 12, 2024. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving two two-week concurrent prison sentences for stealing various items worth £28.80 from One Stop, Aldwick, on April 7, 2024, and stealing chocolate and confectionery worth £83 from The Co-op, Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on August 15, 2024.

Kate Ambrose, 46, of Petts Close, Selsey: Two-year conditional discharge and must pay £100 costs after being found guilty of breaching a non-molestation order made by The Family Court at Portsmouth on January 6, 2023, by sending messages between September 19 and October 3, 2023.

Arran Cole, 24, of Southdown Close, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting theft from a shop, stealing olives worth £1.30 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 15, 2025.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Roman Eagle, 19, of Adversane, Billingshurst: Fined £130 and must pay £110 costs, £52 victim surcharge, after admitting driving when not in position to have proper control in Pulborough Road, Storrington, on October 16, 2024.

Nuno Silva, 47, of Honeysuckle Lane, Selsey: Fined £76 and must pay £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit on the A259 Main Road, Fishbourne, on September 30, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Anthony Martin, 54, of Middleton Close, Bracklesham: Community order with six-month mental health treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting harassment causing fear of violence between January 22 and February 7, 2025, by attending an address in Middleton Close, Bracklesham, with a large knife on January 23, 2025, making a threat to kill on February 5, 2025, and threatening assault on February 6, 2025; and possessing an offensive weapon a black and silver bat, in public, in Middleton Close, Bracklesham, on January 23, 2025. Must pay £85 and was given a restraining order.

Joseph McDill, 20, of Christopher Way, Emsworth: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' community work after admitting affray, using or threatening unlawful violence, causing fear for personal safety, outside The Dolphin and Anchor public house, Chichester, on April 7, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Sebastian Sparkey, 27, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Bognor Regis on March 26, 2024; possessing Psilocybin mushroom, a class A drug, and possessing 3.5g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on March 26, 2024. Must pay £100 compensation, £650 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with four points. Also admitted driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop when required by a police constable in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on March 26, 2024, no separate penalties.

Zachary Hammond, 27, of Middleton Court, Elmer Road, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Felpham on July 4, 2024. Must pay £200 compensation, £114 victim surcharge. Also admitted making a threat to damage an indicator stick in Felpham on July 4, 2024, no separate penalty. A 12-month order was made prohibiting him from publishing derogatory assertions as specified by the court.

Charlie Hannett, 32, of Loveys Road, Chichester: 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Chichester on August 24, 2024. Four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assault by beating at The Market Cross, Chichester, on August 23, 2024. Must pay £650 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was given a restraining order.

Wayne Fitzpatrick, 40, of Walton Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 4, 2025, by failing to attend office appointments on March 11 and 21, 2025.

Simon Cole, 59, of Chant Grove, Angmering: Fined £346 and must pay £350 costs, £138 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of drug-driving (259ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Benjamin Gray Drive, Littlehampton, on March 10, 2024. Disqualified from driving for three years. Also found guilty of driving with an expired substantive licence, no separate penalty.