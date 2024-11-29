The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from November 14 to 27, 2024.

Catherine Newberry, 41, of Longacres Way, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

David Jones, 60, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £5 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Eliki Bulusui, 32, of Mytchett House, Cassells Road, Chichester: Fined £72 and must pay £29 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Louise Mellers, 42, of Bridorley Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Marcel Vasile, of Station House, Wedglen Industrial Estate, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £8.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Emily Seel, 50, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £180 and must pay £120 victim surcharge after admitting using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kevin Hughes, of Walker Close, Westhampnett: Fined £440 and must pay £6.67 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Feraru Alexei, of Town Cross Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Daniel Clay, 44, of Hares Lane, Funtington: Fined £256 and must pay £85 costs, £102 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Sebastian Stepka, 41, of Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £144 and must pay £110 costs, £58 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Joshua Catchpole, 28, of North Street, Midhurst: Fined £176 and must pay £91.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

James Cullen, 70, of Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding the 50mph limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ben Richer, 27, of Horsefield Road, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Teodor Drumev, 27, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £28.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Simon Weston, of Fletcher Place, North Mundham: Fined £220 and must pay £46.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Bradley Sadler, 19, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £62.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Hiwa Bapeeri, 33, of Thomond House, North Street, Midhurst: Fined £120 and must pay £45 costs, £48 victim surcharge after admitting using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Eddy Gourdain, of Westloats Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £665.84 back duty, £85 costs, for using / keeping a vehicle, failing to comply with off-road notification.

Nikolay Dimitrov, of Selsey Road, Donnington: Fined £220 and must pay £5 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Lee Baker, 39, of South Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £72 and must pay £29 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Darren Stigant, 54, of Broadbridge Drive, Bosham: Fined £72 and must pay £29 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Eddie Wright, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £82.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Antony Mee, 45, of West Field House, Midhurst Road, Fernhurst: Fined £1,000 and must pay £90 costs, £400 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Krasi Goranov, of William Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Joseph Bennett, 19, of The Bridleway, Selsey: Fined £108 and must pay £90 costs, £43 victim surcharge, after admitting driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Samuel Hancock, 47, of Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £138 and must pay £90 costs, £55 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Amanda Liles, 42, of Boston Court, Kelmscott Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

John Hulse, 68, of Innerwyke Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

John Rutherford, 43, of Elm Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £154 and must pay £90 costs, £62 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 40mph limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Peter Ferritto, 88, of Fairlands, Bognor Regis: Fined £53 and must pay £26 costs, £21 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Paige Green, 29, of Woodcot, New Road, Billingshurst: Fined £194 and must pay £110 costs, £78 victim surcharge, for using a handheld mobile phone while driving in Warnham Road, Horsham, on July 3, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points. No disqualification due to mitigating circumstances.

Ian Brazier, 61, of The Haven, Billingshurst: Fined £307 and must pay £100 costs, £123 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 50mph limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order on the A29 Bury Hill, Bury, on May 11, 2024. Driving record endorsed with four points.