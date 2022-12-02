The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Brighton from November 17 to 30, 2022.

Sarah Lewis, 38, of Sandymount Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £300 after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Queen Street, Arundel, on October 23, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £120 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Andre Wild, 54, of Kathleen Gardens, Chichester: Given a two-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 years, with rehabilitation activity requirement and six-month mental health treatment requirement after admitting criminal damage, destroying five car windows in Chichester on October 5, 2022. He was given a two-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 years, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a claw hammer, in Kathleen Gardens, Chichester, on October 5, 2022. He must pay £500 compensation and was also given a restraining order.

Wayne Fitzpatrick, 38, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £250 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 7, 2022, by failing to attend the unpaid work starting block on July 23, 2022, and unpaid work on September 4, 2022.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Joseph Donelly, 22, of Hampers Green, Petworth: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Guildford Magistrates' Court on July 12, 2022, by failing to attend an induction appointment on August 9, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional five day's rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jack Parsons, 22, of Uppark Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A29 Shripney on February 23, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Harley Quick, 30, of Harwood Close, Codmore Hill: Fined £300 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in London Road, Coldwaltham, on May 17, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

John Shelton, 65, of Hunston: Fined £575 and must pay £57 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Tangmere on May 18, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Nicholas Riley, 37, of Gossamer Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £1,112 and must pay £85 costs, £111 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Durrington on June 21, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Joshua Atfield, 27, of Fletcher Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £346 after admitting drink-driving (41mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on October 18, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £138 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Joanne Mullinix, 50, of Lennox Road, Chichester: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting having a Stanley knife in St Cyriacs, Chichester, without good reason on June 28, 2022. She also admitted failing to comply with a community protection notice in Chichester on March 18, 2022, no separate penalty.

David Wykes, 34, of Berghestede Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with Thinking Skills programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work, after admitting stealing X9 Nintendo Switch games worth £129 from a person in Bognor Regis between September 19 and 30, 2021; and fraud by false representation, dishonestly selling X9 Nintendo Switch games that did not belong to him to make a gain of £129 in Bognor Regis between September 19 and 30, 2021. He must pay £29 compensation, £205 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

