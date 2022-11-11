Sharon Masters, 32, of Navigation Drive, Yapton: Fined £100 and given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Fourteen Acre Avenue, Bognor Regis, on January 8, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She also admitted driving without insurance and without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Artur Mikrut, 51, c/o Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Southampton Magistrates' Court on February 7, 2022, by failing to attend office appoinments on July 25 and August 1, 2022. He was dealt with for the original offence of having an imitation revolver at Southampton Railway Station on February 5, 2022, and the suspended sentence of four months’ imprisonment was implemented.

Mark Holt, 59, of Britannia Court Gardens, Westward Close, Barnham: Fined £100 after admitting drug-driving (26ug/l cocaine) in Appledram Lane South, Chichester, on November 7, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (more than 800 ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Appledram Lane South, Chichester, on November 7, 2021, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Baron Hancock, 62, of Strawberry Field, Pulborough: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, at the junction with Halewick Lane, Lancing, on April 6, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Louis Burch, 24, of Tarrant Street, Arundel: Fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on April 27, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Emil Isvetanoz, 21, of Coopers Barn, Southend Farm, Selsey Road, Donnington: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis, on April 24, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Robert Linfield, 19, of The Paddocks, Common Road, Hambrook: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Charles Purley Way, Bognor Regis, on April 24, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Paul Marsh, 49, of Steyne Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 14, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Pawel Sierant, 34, of Woodlands Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 3, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Mark Courtney, 42, of Deer Close, Chichester: Must pay £33.98 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a men's perfume and beauty product worth £33.98 from Homesense, Chichester, on April 30, 2022.

Charlotte Crossan, 40, of Bonham Road, Bersted: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Daisyfields, Littlehampton, on October 11, 2022. Fined £40 and given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Daisyfields, Littlehampton, on October 11, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. She was also given a restraining order banning her from Daisyfields, Littlehampton, until November 6, 2025.

Reece Hodges, 26, of Arun Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £100 after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 1, 2022, by making contact on Facebook Messenger on November 2, 2022; causing harassment, alarm or distress on November 3, 2022; and messaging on November 3, 2022.

James Tomlinson, 37, of Blackthorn Avenue, Billingshurst: Given a community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A272 Coneyhurst on October 21, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He also admitted failing to stop after an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle on the A272 Coneyhurst on October 21, 2022, no separate penalty.

Leslie Brazil, 26, of Tack Lee Road, Yapton: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (not less than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A29 Bury on April 28, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Gailie Le Roy, 66, of Felpham Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £307 after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, on October 21, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £123 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Richard Golds, 48, of Tile Barn Lane, Earnley: Fined £215 after admitting driving without due care and attention in the Aldi car park, Chichester, on July 28, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £86 victim surcharge, and his driving record was endorsed with five points.

Jamie Geoghehan, 48, of Kestrel Close, East Wittering: Fined £162 after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (104mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Sands Caravan Park, Selsey, on August 1, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £65 victim surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with ten points.