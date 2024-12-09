The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from November 20 to December 5, 2024.

Timothy Dobson, 27, of West Walberton Lane, Walberton: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Fontwell Services, Fontwell, on July 12, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Graham Dobbs, 48, of Platts Meadow, Billingshurst: Fined £120 and must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Horsham on June 28, 2024.

Robert Waldron, 54, of Gospond Road, Barnham: Fined £40 and must pay £667.50 back duty after admitting using / keeping an unlicensed vehicle, failing to comply with an off-road notification, in Gospond Road, Barnham, on March 5, 2024.

Daniel Ryan, 31, of Lockgate Road, Sidlesham Common: Fined £220 and must pay £51.67 back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Behrad Mohammadi, 30, of Stane Street, Westhampnett: Fined £640 and must pay £256 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Stane Street, Halnaker, on January 13, 2024. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Katerina Crumlish, 27, of Stane Street, Chichester: Fined £200 after admitting failing to provide a speciment of breath for analysis when required in Carlisle on March 22, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Luke King, 52, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in High Street, Littlehampton, on September 25, 2024; and sending voicemails that were indecent or grossly offensive to cause distress or anxiety in Littlehampton on September 24, 2024. Fined £80 after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in High Street, Littlehampton, on September 26, 2024.

Jack Smith, 32, of Laburnum Way, Billingshurst: Community order with rehabilitation requirement and 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting assault by beating in High Street, Shoreham, on July 22, 2024; assaulting an emergency worker, a nurse, by beating at Worthing Custody Centre on July 22, 2024; two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, on the A259 Shoreham on July 22, 2024; assault at Ferry Rigg Inn, Shoreham, on July 22, 2024; two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in High Street, Shoreham, on July 22, 2024; and criminal damage to planters at Ferry Rigg Inn, Shoreham, on July 22, 2024. Must pay £300 compensation, £120 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Jeremy Ellis, 39, of Maplehurst Road, Chichester: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on March 6, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 13, November 2 and 3, 2024. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on March 6, 2023; and a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for driving while disqualified.

Joshua Mould, 21, of River Street, Emsworth: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 24, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 28 and November 4, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional seven days' rehabilitation activity requirement.

George Jackson, 27, of Horsefield Road, Selsey: Admitted breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 8, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 24 and 31, 2024. He was dealt with for the original offence, with the suspended sentence of 12 weeks being implemented as a ten-week prison sentence for breaching a restraining order.