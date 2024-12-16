The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from November 29 to December 13, 2024.

Martyn Bushnell, 36, c/o Hunston Road, Chichester: Two-week prison sentence, suspended for six months, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing a pair of gloves worth £40 from Cotswold, Chichester, on November 21, 2024.

Martyn Pyne, 36, of Hunston Road, Chichester: Fined £100 after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend an appointment on November 5, 2024, and failing to maintain contact with his supervising officer.

Inde Sneddon, 24, of Ellsdale Road, Bognor Regis: Four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 30, 2024. Four-month consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Bognor Regis on June 30, 2024. Six six-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assault by beating at Tesco Superstore, Bognor Regis, on November 12, 2023; theft from a shop, stealing two cases of BrewDog Punk worth £32 from Tesco Superstore, Bognor Regis, on November 12, 2024; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on November 12, 2024; attempted common assault of an emergency worker, a police constable, in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on November 12, 2024; and two charges of criminal damage to a vehicle, in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, and Lennox Street car park, Bognor Regis, on November 12, 2024. Two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour of a homophobic nature with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence at Beachlands, Albert Road, Bognor Regis, on November 3, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Cobi Armah-White, 19, of Mill Pond Crescent, Donnington: Fined £47 and must pay £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester on November 15, 2024.

Andrei Palamarciuc, 21, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Walton Road and Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis, on November 17, 2024. Also admitted using a vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for four months.

Arran Cole, 34, of Southdown Close, Chichester: Must pay £36 compensation after admitting theft from a shop, stealing a bottle of vodka worth £36 from John Lewis, Chichester, on November 28, 2024.

Michael Doran, 56, of West Chiltington Lane, Billingshurst: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A29 Billingshurst on November 20, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.