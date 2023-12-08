​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from November 29 to December 5, 2023.

​Gerald Crawford, 59, of The Galleon, Shore Road, East Wittering: Fined £650 after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink in Deanary Close, at the parking spaces at the rear of Southgate, Chichester, on November 1, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £260 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Honey Keet, 18, of Neptune Way, Yapton: Must pay a total of £100 compensation after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Queen Street, Littlehampton, on June 10, 2023. Also admitted assault by beating in Queen Street, Littlehampton, on June 10, 2023, no separate penalty.

Robert Priboi, 35, of Wheatcroft Road, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A259 Climping on September 6, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for two years. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court