HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from November 29 to December 5, 2023
Gerald Crawford, 59, of The Galleon, Shore Road, East Wittering: Fined £650 after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink in Deanary Close, at the parking spaces at the rear of Southgate, Chichester, on November 1, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £260 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for six months.
Honey Keet, 18, of Neptune Way, Yapton: Must pay a total of £100 compensation after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Queen Street, Littlehampton, on June 10, 2023. Also admitted assault by beating in Queen Street, Littlehampton, on June 10, 2023, no separate penalty.
Robert Priboi, 35, of Wheatcroft Road, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A259 Climping on September 6, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for two years. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.
Marek Kotowicz, 37, of Havelock Road, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to two vehicles and drink-driving (91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis, on September 6, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was diqualified from driving for 24 months. Also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.