​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from November 3 to 23, 2023.

Lisa Dobson, 57, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and fined £80, after admitting harassment without violence by shouting, swearing and making comments, racially aggravated, in Bognor Regis between November 1, 2021, and March 28, 2023. Fined £40 after admitting harassment without violence by repeatedly shouting, swearing and banging on walls in Bognor Regis between November 1, 2021, and February 24, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Ben Bray, 47, of Frandor Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with Thinking Skills programme and rehabilitation activity requirements, and must carry out 115 hours' unpaid work, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Bognor Regis on April 2, 2022. Must pay £100 compensation, £400 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Craig Kingshot, 32, of Gravelly Crescent, Lancing: Fined £60 and must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting throwing down, dropping or otherwise depositing litter, namely cigarette butts, in Portfield Way, Chichester, on October 26, 2021.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Reece East, 55, of Clayton Road, Selsey: Fined £260 and must pay £104 victim surcharge after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements in Chichester on July 27, 2022.

Mark Hyde, 62, of Selham Road, Ambersham: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 5, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Darren Weatherley, 55, of Foster Road, Chichester: Fined £180 and must pay £72 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance in Whyke Road, Chichester, on January 12, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Frankie Barton, 29, of Easthampnett Caravan Park, Marsh Lane, Easthampnett: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 3, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 13 and 20, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional 10 hours' unpaid work.