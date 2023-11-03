HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from October 11 to 23, 2023
The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 11 to 23, 2023.
Harry Hall, 25, of Saxby Close, Barnham: Fined £120 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, adjacent to Selsfield Drive flats, Brighton, on June 25, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.
Amy Lewis, 25, of Portland Head, Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £88 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on April 1, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.