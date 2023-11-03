BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from October 11 to 23, 2023

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 11 to 23, 2023.
Court Reporter
By Court Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Harry Hall, 25, of Saxby Close, Barnham: Fined £120 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, adjacent to Selsfield Drive flats, Brighton, on June 25, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Amy Lewis, 25, of Portland Head, Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £88 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on April 1, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.