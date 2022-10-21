HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from October 13 to 20, 2022
The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 13 to 20, 2022, and HMCTS Single Justice Service from October 11 to 14, 2022.
Mark Mullender, 43, of Carousel Court, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates Court on April 25, 2022, by failing to attend probation appointments on June 1 and 8, 2022, and failing to maintain contact since May 26, 2022. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement for stealing various bottles of alcohol worth £72.50 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on June 30, 2021; and cultivating three juvenile cannabis plants in Bognor Regis on June 30, 2022.
Debra Mann, of Woodfield Close, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using or installing a television set without a licence.
Jamie Arnold, 35, of East Dean, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for using or installing a television set without a licence.
Anne Howden, of Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £85 costs, £35.67 vehicle licence back duty, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Sarah Morley, of Beech Avenue, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £220 and must pay £85 costs, £42.92 vehicle licence back duty, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Rezaur Choudhury, 52, of Hilary Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for driving over the 50mph speed restriction on a motorway. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.
Jordan Mitchell, 23, of Oving Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for using or installing a television set without a licence.
Gal Austin, of Frobisher Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £85 costs, £27.50 vehicle licence back duty, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Lykasz Lawniczak, 41, of Gordon Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for driving over the 50mph speed restriction on a motorway. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.