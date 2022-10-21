Mark Mullender, 43, of Carousel Court, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates Court on April 25, 2022, by failing to attend probation appointments on June 1 and 8, 2022, and failing to maintain contact since May 26, 2022. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement for stealing various bottles of alcohol worth £72.50 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on June 30, 2021; and cultivating three juvenile cannabis plants in Bognor Regis on June 30, 2022.

Debra Mann, of Woodfield Close, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using or installing a television set without a licence.

Jamie Arnold, 35, of East Dean, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for using or installing a television set without a licence.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Anne Howden, of Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £85 costs, £35.67 vehicle licence back duty, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Sarah Morley, of Beech Avenue, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £220 and must pay £85 costs, £42.92 vehicle licence back duty, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Rezaur Choudhury, 52, of Hilary Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for driving over the 50mph speed restriction on a motorway. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Jordan Mitchell, 23, of Oving Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for using or installing a television set without a licence.

Gal Austin, of Frobisher Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £85 costs, £27.50 vehicle licence back duty, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.