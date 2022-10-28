Emily Buckingham, 29, of Turret House, Limmer Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £100 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Karen Rossiter, 59, of Farah Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £100 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

David Allan, 53, of Petty Char Court, Coneyhurst Road, Billinghurst: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Havant Road, Emsworth, on July 23, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Daniel Bartlett, 35, of Barrack Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, at Hill Barn on April 25, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Nick Hill, 48, of Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Fined £211 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on April 2, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

William Jones, 32, of The Myth, Neville Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of using a hand-held mobile phone while driving on the A27 Tangmere on April 16, 2022. His driving record was enorsed with six points.

Robert Metz, 33, of Dell Quay Yacht Marina, Dell Quay Road, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 1, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Cohen Parker, 36, of Solar Drive, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on March 27, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.