The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 2 to 16, 2023.

Jake McEvoy, 25, of Park Crescent, Selsey: Fined £200 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 14, 2022, by failing to attend an appointment on August 22, 2022.

Daniel Wright, of Otway Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Haydn Pescott, 30, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £150 and must pay £2 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Leigh Johnson, 50, of Sheerwater Way, Chichester: Fined £147 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Robert Etherington, 67, of Abbotts Close, Boxgrove: Fined £147 and must pay £8.67 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Bethany Hawksby, 26, of Graylingwell Drive, Chichester: Fined £200 and must pay £90 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 70 mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Oieksandr Zabuzov, of Colworth, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £58.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Paul Irelan-Hill, 38, of Hedge End, Barnham: Fined £93 and must pay £100 costs, £37 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Kestutes Kaminskas, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Marko Tsachev, of Westloats Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Sarah Cunningham, 37, of St Richard's Flats, June Lane, Midhurst: Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jeremy Holroyde, of The Fairway, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.