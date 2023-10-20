BREAKING
HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from October 2 to 16, 2023

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 2 to 16, 2023.
Court Reporter
By Court Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:26 BST
Jake McEvoy, 25, of Park Crescent, Selsey: Fined £200 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 14, 2022, by failing to attend an appointment on August 22, 2022.

Daniel Wright, of Otway Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Haydn Pescott, 30, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £150 and must pay £2 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Leigh Johnson, 50, of Sheerwater Way, Chichester: Fined £147 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Robert Etherington, 67, of Abbotts Close, Boxgrove: Fined £147 and must pay £8.67 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Bethany Hawksby, 26, of Graylingwell Drive, Chichester: Fined £200 and must pay £90 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 70 mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Oieksandr Zabuzov, of Colworth, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £58.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Paul Irelan-Hill, 38, of Hedge End, Barnham: Fined £93 and must pay £100 costs, £37 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Kestutes Kaminskas, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Marko Tsachev, of Westloats Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Sarah Cunningham, 37, of St Richard's Flats, June Lane, Midhurst: Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jeremy Holroyde, of The Fairway, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Andrew Bracegirdle, 40, of Hangar Drive, Tangmere: Fined £60 and must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 17, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.