HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from October 2 to 16, 2023
Jake McEvoy, 25, of Park Crescent, Selsey: Fined £200 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 14, 2022, by failing to attend an appointment on August 22, 2022.
Daniel Wright, of Otway Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Haydn Pescott, 30, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £150 and must pay £2 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Leigh Johnson, 50, of Sheerwater Way, Chichester: Fined £147 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Robert Etherington, 67, of Abbotts Close, Boxgrove: Fined £147 and must pay £8.67 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Bethany Hawksby, 26, of Graylingwell Drive, Chichester: Fined £200 and must pay £90 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 70 mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Oieksandr Zabuzov, of Colworth, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £58.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Paul Irelan-Hill, 38, of Hedge End, Barnham: Fined £93 and must pay £100 costs, £37 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Kestutes Kaminskas, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Marko Tsachev, of Westloats Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Sarah Cunningham, 37, of St Richard's Flats, June Lane, Midhurst: Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Jeremy Holroyde, of The Fairway, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Andrew Bracegirdle, 40, of Hangar Drive, Tangmere: Fined £60 and must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 17, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.