The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 21 to November 14, 2024.

Andrew Jacob, 38, of Belmont Lodge, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis: Community order with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting three charges of theft from a shop, stealing items worth £50 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on June 8, 2024; stealing items worth £90 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on June 8, 2024; and stealing items worth £101.25 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on June 8, 2024. Must pay a total of £120 compensation.

Benjamin Harrington, 34, of Charterhouse Mews, West Wittering: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting stalking without fear, alarm or distress, between December 22, 2023, and April 3, 2024; and assault by beating at The Nags Head, Chichester, on February 17, 2024. Also given a restraining order and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Mark Cornell, of West Meon Road, East Meon: Fined £660 and must pay £730.70 costs after admitting navigating a white power-driven RIB in Chichester Harbour at a speed exceeding eight knots on August 16, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Stuart Brown, 48, Bracklesham Close, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £107 and must pay £85 costs, £43 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing 0.6g of diamorphine, a class A drug, in Chichester on February 21, 2024.

Teresa Whitmore-Smith, of Cotland Road, Selsey: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £50 costs, £26 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Ben Wilkinson, of Bishops Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Rosie Pullen, 22, of Tawny Close, Birdham: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Tobias Fowler, of Brazwick Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Candana Korallage, 47, of Harvester Close, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Kenneth Boxall, 73, of The Fairway, Midhurst: Fined £72 and must pay £85 costs, £28 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Carl Hoar, of West Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Lewis Green, 27, of Parklands Road, Chichester: Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Aleksandar Tonchev, 24, of West Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Maryla Harthig, 55, of Dunford Hollow, Heyshott: Fined £220 and must pay £37.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Elias Teodora, 27, of Orchard Street, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Darryn Rae, of Clifton Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Lukasz Raczynski, 38, of Oving Road, Chichester: Fined £60 and must pay £16 costs, £24 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Michal Okoniewski, 35, of Anglesea Court, Victoria Road South, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Toby Evans, of Queens Gardens, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £80 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Karimi Hussein, 36, of Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Liv Simonsen-Burt, 54, of Priors Acre, Boxgrove: Fined £660 and must pay £667.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using / keeping a vehicle, failing to comply with off-road notification.

Robert Campbell, 61, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £44 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Joe Bibby, of The Vardo, Bognor Road, Merston: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Round Top Trees Ltd, of Alleyne Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £1,000 and must pay £100 costs, £400 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Sue Brazil, of Jury Lane, Sidlesham Common: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Martin Dillon, 39, of Wyndham Road, Petworth: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Martyn Hope, 39, of Brook Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Matthew Tovey, 33, of Elizabeth Court, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £17.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

John Brown, 57, of Tarz Lane, Donnington: Fined £58 and must pay £50 costs, £23 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Vasil Kostov, of London Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Georgia Brown, of Nelson Close, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Liam Whissell, 31, of Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Sussex Gardens Ltd, of Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £81.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Szymon Kosztowniak, 33, of Frith Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £16 costs, £24 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Albeni Stolet, 36, of Kimbridge Park, East Wittering: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Harry Holmes, 25, of The Nurseries, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £106.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence. Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Paul Smyth, 42, of Lloyd Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Petko Petkov, of Albert Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jasper Brown, 34, of Main Road, Bosham: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for riding in the front passenger seat of a vehicle being driven on a road while not wearing a seat belt.

Chris Searle, of London Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Daniel Trickler, of Gaston Way, Lavant: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Rolandas Adamonis, 52, of Osborne Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Piotr Zyromski, 39, of Humphrey Place, Clay Lane, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Nikola Nikolov, 44, of Kenya House, High Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Angel Elkington, 23, of Cambrai Avenue, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Chloe Prudence, of Sunnymead Drive, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £6 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Charlotte Hancock-Spies, 35, of Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Aspired Scaffolding Ltd, of Brook Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £500 and must pay £142.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Andrew Walker, of Ockley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.