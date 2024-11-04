HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from October 22 to 30, 2024
Maurice Baker, 38, of Hawkins Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £246 after admitting exceeding the 30mph speed limit on the A22 Eastbourne Road, Halland, on April 21, 2024. Must pay £110 costs and was disqualified from driving for 14 days.
Andrew Kent, 38, of Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (444ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on January 16, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted driving without a licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.
Mwiya Kamutumwa, 24, of Schirmer Road, West Broyle, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault in South Street, Chichester, on October 10, 2024; two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Schirmer Road, West Broyle, Chichester, on October 26, 2024; and three charges of theft from a shop, stealing a rucksack and shorts worth £43.98 from H&M, Chichester, on August 13, 2024, alcohol worth £21 from Tesco, South Street, Chichester, on October 10, 2024, and clothing worth £103.97 from H&M, Chichester, on August 29, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and a total of £368.95 compensation.
Sarath Nair, 39, of Albert Chambers, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £300 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on October 27, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and driving record endorsed with ten points.
Asen Borislavov, 19, of Selsey Road, Donnington: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting driving dangerously in Selsey Road, Chichester, on October 26, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, until extended test passed. Also admitted driving without a licence, driving without insurance, using a vehicle without a valid test certificate and failing to stop when required by a police constable, no separate penalties.
Darren Casey, 46, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: A 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £518.50 compensation, £100 costs, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £155.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 3, 2024. Four 20-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting four charges of theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £57 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on April 19, 2023; alcohol worth £147.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on April 20, 2023; whisky worth £86 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 4, 2023; and alcohol worth £73 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on December 27, 2023. Two 20-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting two charges of burglary other than dwelling, entering The Whiskey Rooms, Worthing, as a trespasser and stealing empty key bags on May 30, 2024; and entering The Crabshack, Worthing, as a trespasser and stealing a barrel of beer worth £135 on May 30, 2024. Fined £25 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 28, 2023, by failing to attend office appointments on March 8 and June 8, 2023. Fined £25 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 8, 2021, by failing to attend office appointments on March 8 and June 8, 2023. Also admitted possessing cannabis and cannabis resin in Montague Street, Worthing, on May 30, 2024, no separate penalty. Daryl Bentley, 41, of June Meadows, Midhurst: Fined £525 and must pay £85 costs, £350 victim surcharge, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A286 Midhurst on July 21, 2024. Fined £350 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance on the A286 Midhurst on July 21, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Michael Anthony, 35, of Walter House, Drover's Lane, Chichester: Fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2024, by failing to report for office appointments on June 5 and 13, 2024. Jonathan Kennedy, 44, of Common View, Stedham: Fined £50 after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on October 22, 2024.