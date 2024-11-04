The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 22 to 30, 2024.

Maurice Baker, 38, of Hawkins Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £246 after admitting exceeding the 30mph speed limit on the A22 Eastbourne Road, Halland, on April 21, 2024. Must pay £110 costs and was disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Andrew Kent, 38, of Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (444ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on January 16, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted driving without a licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Mwiya Kamutumwa, 24, of Schirmer Road, West Broyle, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault in South Street, Chichester, on October 10, 2024; two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Schirmer Road, West Broyle, Chichester, on October 26, 2024; and three charges of theft from a shop, stealing a rucksack and shorts worth £43.98 from H&M, Chichester, on August 13, 2024, alcohol worth £21 from Tesco, South Street, Chichester, on October 10, 2024, and clothing worth £103.97 from H&M, Chichester, on August 29, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and a total of £368.95 compensation.

Sarath Nair, 39, of Albert Chambers, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £300 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on October 27, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and driving record endorsed with ten points.

Asen Borislavov, 19, of Selsey Road, Donnington: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting driving dangerously in Selsey Road, Chichester, on October 26, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, until extended test passed. Also admitted driving without a licence, driving without insurance, using a vehicle without a valid test certificate and failing to stop when required by a police constable, no separate penalties.

Darren Casey, 46, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: A 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £518.50 compensation, £100 costs, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £155.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 3, 2024. Four 20-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting four charges of theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £57 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on April 19, 2023; alcohol worth £147.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on April 20, 2023; whisky worth £86 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 4, 2023; and alcohol worth £73 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on December 27, 2023. Two 20-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting two charges of burglary other than dwelling, entering The Whiskey Rooms, Worthing, as a trespasser and stealing empty key bags on May 30, 2024; and entering The Crabshack, Worthing, as a trespasser and stealing a barrel of beer worth £135 on May 30, 2024. Fined £25 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 28, 2023, by failing to attend office appointments on March 8 and June 8, 2023. Fined £25 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 8, 2021, by failing to attend office appointments on March 8 and June 8, 2023. Also admitted possessing cannabis and cannabis resin in Montague Street, Worthing, on May 30, 2024, no separate penalty. Daryl Bentley, 41, of June Meadows, Midhurst: Fined £525 and must pay £85 costs, £350 victim surcharge, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A286 Midhurst on July 21, 2024. Fined £350 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance on the A286 Midhurst on July 21, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Michael Anthony, 35, of Walter House, Drover's Lane, Chichester: Fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2024, by failing to report for office appointments on June 5 and 13, 2024. Jonathan Kennedy, 44, of Common View, Stedham: Fined £50 after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on October 22, 2024.