​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 24 to November 14, 2023.

Maurice Baker, 37, of Hawkins Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance on the A22 Lower Dicker, Hailsham, on April 1, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship.

Jake Ewins, 29, of Northside, Lavant: Fined £346 after admitting drink driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Chilgrove Road, Chilgrove, on May 6, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £138 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Vladimir Kulikovskij, 64, of Finch Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Barton Road, Bognor Regis, on September 10, 2023. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Tomasz Slomka, 38, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £400 and must pay £160 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on April 2, 2023. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Ashley Gartell, 30, of Maplehurst Court, Brookers Road, Billingshurst: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates Court on June 26, 2023, by failing to comply with the curfew requirement on August 1, 2 and 3, 2023, accumulating a time violation of 23 hours and 11 minutes, and failing to comply with planned office appointments on August 1 and 7, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional five days' rehabilitation activity requirement.

Kate Ambrose, 44, of Petts Close, Selsey: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order made by Portsmouth Family Court on January 6, 2023, by sending a message on TikTok on January 30, 2023. Fined £80 after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by making contact in Chichester on January 29, 2023. She was also given a restraining order.

Ionut Gartan, 31, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (122mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Spencer Street, Bognor Regis, on September 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Geoffrey Maguire, 70, of The Pines, Yapton: Given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements in Yapton on August 21, 2022. Given a 24-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements in Yapton on November 11, 2022. Fined £100 after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements on December 1, 2021. Fined £50 after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements, namely a new passport, on January 3, 2018. Fined £50 after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements, namely new bank card details, on January 1, 2021.

Neil Ashton, of Merlin Way, Middleton-on-Sea: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements on December 23, 2022.

Charlotte Richter, 30, of Linden Court, Linden Road, Bognor Regis: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £26 victim surcharge after admitting four charges of possessing drugs, class A drugs methylamphetamine and cocaine, class B drug cannabis resin and class C drug hydroxybutyric acid, in Littlehampton on June 9, 2023.

Damien Gair, 41, of Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Pagham Road, Bognor Regis, on August 19, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Chris Daley, 30, of Charles Avenue, Chichester: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Tern Crescent, Chichester, on September 13, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Matthew Barnes, 24, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane, Walberton: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Water Lane, Angmering, on September 16, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sheila Hewer, 68, of Sandy Lane, Watersfield: Community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (110mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Tesco, London Road, Pulborough, on September 23, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

