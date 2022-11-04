Brian Moore, 70, of Servite House, Servite Close, Bognor Regis: Jailed for four months and must pay £154 victim surcharge after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a knife, in a public place in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on October 25, 2022. An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.

Nazrul Miah, 46, of St James Square, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £450 costs, after being found guilty of having an offensive weapon, a self-made spiked knuckle duster, in a public place in Ockley Road, Bognor Regis, on June 3, 2020. An order was made to deprive him of his rights to the knuckle duster. Fined £120 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 21, 2022, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments on June 30 and July 7, 2022. The order was varied by extending the operational period by six months, from 18 months to 24 months.

Joshua Jackman, 33, of Whyke Lane, Chichester: Fined £50 after being found guilty of failing to comply with a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on July 31, 2020, by failing to attend unpaid work on January 27 and February 3, 2022. The order was varied by extending the end date to January 31, 2023.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pawel Kozuchowski, 19, of Dorset Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Bognor Regis on April 27, 2022. Fined £50 after admitting being drunk and disorderly in High Street, Bognor Regis, on April 27, 2022. He must pay £85 costs.

Ian Dunn, 37, of Church Walk, Worthing: Fined £461 and must pay £184 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Brighon Road, Worthing, on July 26, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Nichola Martin, 54, of Billsborough Lane, Fontwell: Fined £430 and must pay £43 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on March 22, 2022. She was disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Abigail Doggett, 26, of Joseph Lancaster Lane, Chichester: Fined £130 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £60 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Aldingbourne on April 29, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nichola Martin, 54, of Billsborough Lane, Fontwell: Fined £430 and must pay £43 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on March 22, 2022. She was disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Jessica Hawkins, 42, of Lidsey Road, Woodgate: Given a community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (65 to 71 mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lower Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on February 3, 2022; and drug-driving (2.2ug/l cannabis) in Lower Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on February 3, 2022. She must pay £200 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualifed from driving for 36 months.

Edward Critchell, 20, of Woodgate Park, Aldingbourne: Fined £230 after admitting drink-driving (157mg of alcohol in 100ml of urine) in South Street, Chichester, on June 6, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Andrew Lewis, 38, of Grassmere Parade, Felpham: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and six-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing a large quantity of grocery items worth £634.80 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on August 10, 2022; stealing grocery items worth £168 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 1, 2022; stealing grocery items worth £230 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 4, 2022; stealing grocery items worth £199.75 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 5, 2022; and stealing grocery items worth £203.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 6, 2022. He must pay £250 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Coupland, 28, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (142mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on October 14, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.