The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 31 to November 12, 2024.

Samantha Thomson, 31, of Charles Avenue, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £218.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ion Dragoi, of Station House, Wedglen Industrial Estate, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £35 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Charlie Wade, 30, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Charles Grindley, 22, of Glebe Villas, North Street, Petworth: Fined £167 and must pay £90 costs, £67 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Danny Towers, 37, of Elmer Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Astrid Dowding, of Hornbeam Way, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £168 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.

Iliyan Hristov, of Keynor Lane, Sidlesham: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Lauren Garside, 28, of Kan Tara, Marine Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £5.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Christopher Diewar, 42, of Nelson Court, Church Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Stoica Robert, of Station House, Wedglen Industrial Estate, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £82.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Nancy Lambert, 45, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £72 and must pay £29 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Anthony Ireland, 40, of Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate: Fined £167 and must pay £90 costs, £67 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Leslie Turner, 65, of Ockley Court, Ockley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £147 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Vasile Andrei, of Station House, Wedglen Industrial Estate, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £8.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jade Parker, 30, of East Street, Selsey: Fined £660 and must pay £112.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Paul Whybrow, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £67.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Victoria Osborne, 28, of Bradshaw Road, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £90 costs, £48 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Ionut Leonardo, of Station House, Wedglen Industrial Estate, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £25.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Luke Robbins, 40, of Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ethan Spafford, 23, of Ormonde Avenue, Chichester: Fined £147 and must pay £82.50 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Aspired Scaffolding Ltd, of Brook Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £1,000 and must pay £50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Alan Newnham, 59, of Scant Road, East Hambrook: Fined £220 and must pay £61.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Tony Lock, 66, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Edwin Henchley, of Southover Way, Hunston: Fined £660 and must pay £444.59 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Robert Staca, of Station House, Wedglen Industrial Estate, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Borislav Markov, 39, of Fraser Court, High Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £133.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Arif Ahmed, of Stigand Court, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £49.59 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Nikolay Dudoglo, of Havelock Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £61.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Alisan Gundogdu, of The Acorns, Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Madams Farm Ltd, of Kings Drive, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £62.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Liliana Grosu, 31, of St James Court, Princess Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £269 and must pay £90 costs, £108 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Ashraf Ahmed, of Bassett Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Stephen Daniels, 44, of Queens Square, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £27.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Keiron Ward, of The Causeway, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for using / keeping a motor vehicle, failing to comply with off-road notification.

Nicholas Ord, 53, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for driving on a road / in a public place without due care and attention.

Paul Dickenson, 33, of Douglas Martin Road, Chichester: Jailed for 14 days after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from a period of detention by failing to attend office appointments on August 30, 2024, and September 6 and 12, 2024. Fined £100 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, at Co-op, Bognor Road, Chichester, on September 27, 2024. Fined £100 after admitting failing to comply with a community protection notice in West Street, Chichester, on September 30, 2024, by breaching three conditions, not to be drunk or consuming alcohol in public, not to enter the Dolphin and Anchor public house, and not to enter premises from which he is banned. An application to amend a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on May 10, 2021, by removing the unpaid work requirement on the grounds it was deemed unworkable was granted.

Charles Keet, 44, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Nottingham Custody Centre on June 18, 2023. Disqualified from driving for three months. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on July 6, 2023, no separate penalty.

Stephen Mayger, 45, of Elizabeth Road, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Elizabeth Road, Chichester, on August 26, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Paul Rose, 57, of Sandymount Close, Bognor Regis: 18-month conditional discharge and must pay £125 compensation, £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on April 11, 2024.