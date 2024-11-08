​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 31 to November 4, 2024.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Smith, of Church Road, Aldingbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ivan Petkov, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Crewe, 55, of Shalbourne Crescent, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £60 and must pay £85 costs, £24 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Toni Price, 42, of Rusbridge Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Kevin Giles, of Cheshire Crescent, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Vaidas Aleliunas, 62, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iliyan Petkov, 19, of Keynor Lane, Sidlesham: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Dumitru Scarevnea, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Madalin Bujorel, of Station House, Wedglen Industrial Estate, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £5.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Iana Ferreira, of St John's Close, Aldingbourne: Fined £440 and must pay £153.75 back duty, £85 costs, for using / keeping a motor vehicle, failing to comply with off-road notification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Walters, 48, of Cross Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £154 and must pay £90 costs, £62 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Bridgey Connor, 25, of Scant Road East, Hambrook: Fined £220 and must pay £30 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Kosto Kostov, of Wood Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £34.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Olivia Chambers, 24, of Nettleton Avenue, Tangmere: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nataliia Pashkarchuk, 36, of The Hawthorns, Lindon Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £70 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Shawn Crawford, 54, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £131 and must pay £90 costs, £52 victim surcharge, for exceeding 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Heath Beaumont, 55, of Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Agata Miazga, 31, of Parklands Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £117 and must pay £90 costs, £47 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Misselbrook, 36, of Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £128 and must pay £90 costs, £51 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Ilya Georgie, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £60.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Liam Meffen, 26, of Ventura, Durban Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £154 and must pay £90 costs, £62 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Toby Mace, 18, of Lapwing Grove, Barnham: Fined £660 and must pay £20.09 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norman Nesbitt, 59, of Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.