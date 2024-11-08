HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from October 31 to November 4, 2024
Eddie Smith, of Church Road, Aldingbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Ivan Petkov, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Lisa Crewe, 55, of Shalbourne Crescent, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £60 and must pay £85 costs, £24 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Toni Price, 42, of Rusbridge Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Kevin Giles, of Cheshire Crescent, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Vaidas Aleliunas, 62, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Iliyan Petkov, 19, of Keynor Lane, Sidlesham: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Dumitru Scarevnea, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Madalin Bujorel, of Station House, Wedglen Industrial Estate, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £5.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Iana Ferreira, of St John's Close, Aldingbourne: Fined £440 and must pay £153.75 back duty, £85 costs, for using / keeping a motor vehicle, failing to comply with off-road notification.
Simon Walters, 48, of Cross Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £154 and must pay £90 costs, £62 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Bridgey Connor, 25, of Scant Road East, Hambrook: Fined £220 and must pay £30 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Kosto Kostov, of Wood Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £34.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Olivia Chambers, 24, of Nettleton Avenue, Tangmere: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Nataliia Pashkarchuk, 36, of The Hawthorns, Lindon Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £70 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Shawn Crawford, 54, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £131 and must pay £90 costs, £52 victim surcharge, for exceeding 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Heath Beaumont, 55, of Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Agata Miazga, 31, of Parklands Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £117 and must pay £90 costs, £47 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Shaun Misselbrook, 36, of Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £128 and must pay £90 costs, £51 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Ilya Georgie, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £60.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Liam Meffen, 26, of Ventura, Durban Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £154 and must pay £90 costs, £62 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Toby Mace, 18, of Lapwing Grove, Barnham: Fined £660 and must pay £20.09 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Norman Nesbitt, 59, of Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.