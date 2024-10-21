Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 7 to 17, 2024.

Jamie Ellis, 43, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with electronically-monitored three-month curfew from 5pm to 7am daily, rehabilitation activity requirement and two-year restraining order after admitting stalking amounting to harassment, persistently making unwanted contact by various means between February 21 and October 7, 2024, and breaching bail conditions to not make contact. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge.

Mark Celements, 49, of Woodfield Close, Tangmere: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £120 after admitting driving while disqualified and being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (502ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Pound Farm Road, Chichester, on December 27, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 24 months.

George Jackson, 27, of Horsefield Road, Selsey: Admitted breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 8, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on September 8 and 15, 2024. Order varied by being extended to 18 months' supervision.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Irena Kahur, 45, of Orchard Way, Bognor Regis: Admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on June 5, 2024, by failing to attend office appointments on August 5 and September 9, 2024. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offence, received a 14-week prison sentence for drink-driving (140mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Orchard Way, Bognor Regis, on May 19, 2024.

Angelina Mitchell, 45, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £110 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of using a vehicle without insurance in Woodhill Way, Bognor Regis, on June 7, 2024. Also found guilty of using a vehicle on which not every rear position lamp was in good working order and using a vehicle without a valid test certificate, no separate penalties. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Roy Cooper, 61, of Junction Close, Ford: Fined £241 and must pay £110 costs, £96 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on the A259 Marine Parade, Brighton, on April 18, 2024. Fined £241 and must pay £110 costs after admitting speeding, exceeding 60mph on the A23 Slaugham on April 25, 2024. Driving record endorsed with a total of six points.

Hayley Botten, 36, of Grafton Court, James Street, Selsey: Fined £138 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance on the A27 Chichester on December 20, 2023. Must pay £620 costs, £55 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with six points.