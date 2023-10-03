​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from September 11 to 25, 2023.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Andrew Bracegirdle, 40, of Lethaby Road, Bersted: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on March 23, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jordan Devenish, 25, of Church Hill, Slindon: Fined £312 and must pay £124 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting failing to comply with solid white line road markings on the A283 Northchapel on January 22, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Alexandru Dona, 44, of Margary Close, Mosse Gardens, Fishbourne: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on March 21, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Andrea Garganelli, 49, of Beverley Close, Yapton: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 16, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Matthew May, 34, of St Peters Crescent, Selsey: Fined £83 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on February 17, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Paul Mills, 43, of Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 26, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Mairis Puzulis, 24, of Beatty Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on March 20, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Aleksandar Stefanov, 19, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving without insurance on the Portfield Roundabout, Chichester, on November 28, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Nicholas Wood, 60, of Appledram Park, Crooked Mead, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on January 17, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Harry Smith, 24, of Northfields Lane, Westergate: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 110 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on April 7, 2023; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, at Worthing Custody Centre on April 7, 2023. Must pay £250 costs, £114 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Guy Vinall, 60, of Caledonian Road, Chichester: Given a community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order imposed by Worthing Magistrates' Court on August 30, 2022, by sending text messages and a Facebook message between November 7 and 24, 2022. Fined £440 and must pay £85 costs after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, by knocking on the window of a café, attempting to get the attention of a person inside, in Chichester on November 24, 2022.

Johnny Kerridge, 40, of Annadale Road, Bognor Regis: Given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting jointly stealing two bottles of washing detergent worth £18 from Tesco Express, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, on January 2, 2023. Given a six-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing chocolate worth £146.75 from Tesco, Portsmouth, on January 29, 2023. Given a six-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing two containers of baby milk power worth £27 from Lloyds Pharmacy, Queensway, Bognor Regis, on September 11, 2023. Must pay a total of £83.92 compensation, £85 costs.

Dawn Brass, 53, of Cakeham Road, West Wittering: Fined £461 and must pay £184 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Newells Lane Overbridge, West Ashling, on November 20, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Nicola Cairns, 42, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £52 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on February 17, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Davies Davies, 40, of Mere Close, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Mill Lane Road Bridge, Westbourne, on February 20, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Veselin Ivanova, 33, of Sandringham Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on February 17, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Karina Lilley, 32, of Lime Kiln Coppice, Felpham: Fined £410 and must pay £164 vitim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Foundry Road, Yapton, on March 24, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Alexander Maciver, 31, of Felpham Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £538 and must pay £215 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving without reasonable consideration for other people using the road on the B2259 Chichester Road, North Bersted, on March 13, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points. Also admitted failing to comply with a red traffic light on the B2259 Chichester Road, North Bersted, on March 13, 2023, no separate penalty.Nicholas Osborne, 41, of The Drive, Ifold: Fined £49 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Marine Parade, Brighton, on February 19, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Paige White, 26, of Hayter Gardens, Oving: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over 70mp on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on February 20, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mariusz Golanski, 43, of Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £300 after admitting driving without insurance in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on April 14, 2023. Also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Sam Bartlett, 40, of West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £461 after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A29 Bury on July 30 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Jake Fellows, 26, of Graham Road, Yapton: Fined £300 after admitting drink-driving (60mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Littlehampton on August 14, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £120 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Thomas Smith, 45, of Silverdale Close, Bognor Regis: Given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, aggravated due to sexual orientation, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Pagham on August 1, 2023; and criminal damage to a car in Pagham on August 1, 2023. Must pay £450 compensation, £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge.

Jordan Johnston, 40, of Priors Green, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with 30-day Building Better Relationships programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 4, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was also given a restraining order. Also admitted common assault in Bognor Regis on July 4, 2023, no separate penalty.