HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from September 11 to 25, 2023

​Results from HM Courts Service, for West Sussex Magistrates’ Court at Worthing and Crawley from September 12 to 25.

​Johnny Kerridge, 40, of Annadale Road, Bognor Regis: Given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting jointly stealing two bottles of washing detergent worth £18 from Tesco Express, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, on January 2, 2023. Given a six-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing chocolate worth £146.75 from Tesco, Portsmouth, on January 29, 2023. Given a six-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing two containers of baby milk power worth £27 from Lloyds Pharmacy, Queensway, Bognor Regis, on September 11, 2023. Must pay a total of £83.92 compensation, £85 costs.

Dawn Brass, 53, of Cakeham Road, West Wittering: Fined £461 and must pay £184 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Newells Lane Overbridge, West Ashling, on November 20, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Nicola Cairns, 42, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £52 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on February 17, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Davies Davies, 40, of Mere Close, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Mill Lane Road Bridge, Westbourne, on February 20, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Veselin Ivanova, 33, of Sandringham Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on February 17, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Karina Lilley, 32, of Lime Kiln Coppice, Felpham: Fined £410 and must pay £164 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Foundry Road, Yapton, on March 24, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Alexander Maciver, 31, of Felpham Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £538 and must pay £215 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving without reasonable consideration for other people using the road on the B2259 Chichester Road, North Bersted, on March 13, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points. Also admitted failing to comply with a red traffic light on the B2259 Chichester Road, North Bersted, on March 13, 2023, no separate penalty.

Nicholas Osborne, 41, of The Drive, Ifold: Fined £49 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Marine Parade, Brighton, on February 19, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.