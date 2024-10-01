Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from September 12 to 26, 2024.

Arran Cole, 34, of Droke Lane, East Dean: Fined £120 after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place, Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, on September 12, 2024.

Tara Crutcher, 42, c/o Southgate, Chichester: Community order with alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting theft from a shop, stealing menswear worth £663 from John Lewis, Southampton, on December 20, 2023.

Tara Adams, 42, c/o Southgate, Chichester: Community order with alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity requirements, and must pay £650.01 compensation, after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Poole Magistrates' Court on August 22, 2024, and 15 charges of theft from a shop, stealing goods worth £61.75 from Co-op, Poole, on February 28, 2024; groceries worth £120 from Co-op, Poole, on March 1, 2024; groceries worth £38 from Co-op, Poole, on March 1, 2024; groceries worth £185.81 from Co-op, Poole, on March 3, 2024; alcohol worth £12.25 from Co-op, Poole, on March 3, 2024; goods worth £11.95 from Co-op, Poole, on March 4, 2024; alcohol worth £16.50 from Co-op, Poole, on March 5, 2024; alcohol and food worth £44.95 from Co-op, Poole, on March 6, 2024; alcohol worth £13.55 from Co-op, Poole, on March 7, 2024; alcohol worth £12.90 from Co-op, Poole, on March 7, 2024; groceries and alcohol worth £20.10 from Co-op, Poole, on March 8, 2024; alcohol and meat worth £96.25 from Co-op, Poole, on March 10, 2024; goods worth £17 from Co-op, Poole, on March 10, 2024; grocery items worth £51.10 from Co-op, Poole, on March 22, 2024; and a bottle of whisky worth £31 from Sainsbury's, Bognor Regis, on August 31, 2024.

Mark Chandler, 49, of Bay Bridge Crescent, Felpham: Fined £60 and must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, at the junction with Carlton Terrace on July 11, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Nicholas Vining, 74, of Forbes Place, King George Gardens, Chichester: Fined £215 and must pay £86 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting failing to comply with a red traffic light in Old Shoreham road, Hove, on July 1, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Michael Fenton, 49, of Woodmancote, Emsworth: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Portsmouth on April 1, 2024.

Ian Heard, 39, St Joseph's Road, Hunston: Must pay £58.60 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing goods from Co-op, Field Place, Worthing, on February 19, 2024.

Anislav Sashkov, 25, of Poulner Close, Pagham: Community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Felpham on June 25, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.