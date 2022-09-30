Lorcan O'Murchu, 47, of Sea Lane, Middleton: Given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £250 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Sea Lane, Middleton, on February 15, 2022. He must pay £150 compensation after admitting damaging a side alley light on a Sussex Police vehicle.

Wayne Quinn, 45, c/o Gaston Way, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jamie Cotton, 30, of Deer Close, Chichester: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester, on July 11, 2021.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Eray Ozturk, 30, of Nelson Court, Church Road, Chichester: Given a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting having an offensive weapon, broken glass bottles, in The Vestry, Chichester, on February 4, 2022. He was given a three-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting possessing a blade, a cutlery knife, without good reason in The Vestry, Chichester, on February 4, 2022. He was given a one-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on February 4, 2022. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge.

Arran Cole, 32, of Southdown Close, Chichester: Given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on July 22, 2022. He was given a six-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a nurse, by beating in Chichester on September 10, 2021. He admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 11, 2021, by failing to attend office appointments on April 12 and 20, 2022. The community order was revoked and he was sentenced for the original offences, receiving a six-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, for having a blade, a Stanley lock knife, in Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, without good reason on August 14, 2021. He admitted stealing food on two occasions to the value of £15 at One Stop Store, Chichester, on July 22, 2022, and damaging spectacles in Chichester on September 10, 2021, no separate penalties.