The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from September 18 to October 3, 2024.

Tony Gettins, 47, of Myrtle Close, Felpham: Fined £307 and must pay £250 costs, £123 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 60mph limit on the A24 Broadbridge Heath on February 3, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Elizabeth Leonartitis, 40, of Surrey Wharf, Arundel: Fined £123 and must pay £49 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on May 23, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

William Dunne, 56, of Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £365.84 vehicle excise back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence in Liskeard Road, Callington, on February 6, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Steve Smith, 64, of Satinwood Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £430 and must pay £110 costs, £172 victim surcharge, after admitting speading in a goods vehicle, driving over 60mph on the A27 Hangleton on April 25, 2024. Driving record endorsed with five points.

David Whitley, 39, c/o St Cyriacs, Chichester: Community order with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Chichester on October 25, 2023; assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Chichester on October 25, 2023; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, on October 25, 2023. Must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Damian Kaminski, 28, of Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £230 and must pay £110 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance in West Meads Drive, Bognor Regis, on January 6, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Darren Wood, 51, of Finch Gardens, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (249mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on June 27, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Grezegorz Sadowski, 44, of Baldwin Close, Middleton-on-Sea: Fined £438 and must pay £85 costs, £175 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre, when suspected of committing an offence while driving in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on July 22, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted driving without a licence and without insurance in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on July 22, 2024, no separate penalties.

James Ruston, 26, of Park Road, Emsworth: Fined £300 and must pay £85 costs, £120 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Fishbourne Road West, Fishbourne, on September 7, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Charles Hicks-Magee, 37, of Loveys Road, Yapton: Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and fined £100 after admitting driving while disqualified in Goring Street, Worthing, on August 7, 2024. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Paul Dickenson, 33, of Douglas Martin Road, Chichester: Fined £50 and must pay £85 costs after admitting failing to comply with a community protection notice on September 30, 2024, by being drunk or consuming alcohol in West Street, Chichester; entering the Dolphin and Anchor pub in East Street, Chichester; and entering a premises from which he was banned and not leaving when asked to do so.