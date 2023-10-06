BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from September 18 to October 4, 2023

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from September 18 to October 4, 2023.
Court Reporter
By Court Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jennifer Riley, 38, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on July 17, 2023.

Karol Tomaszewski, 31, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (more than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Littlehampton Road, Ferring, on February 18, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marcin Halk, 40, of South Way, Bersted: Fined £80 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on July 11, 2023, by failing to attend office appointments on July 25 and August 2, 2023.