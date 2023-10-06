HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from September 18 to October 4, 2023
Jennifer Riley, 38, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on July 17, 2023.
Karol Tomaszewski, 31, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (more than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Littlehampton Road, Ferring, on February 18, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.
Marcin Halk, 40, of South Way, Bersted: Fined £80 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on July 11, 2023, by failing to attend office appointments on July 25 and August 2, 2023.