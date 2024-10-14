Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from September 24 to October 9, 2024.

Hayley Myers, 39, of Rhodes Way, Billingshurst: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting theft, including theft by finding, stealing a bag containing Apple electrical products worth £550 at Gatwick Airport on April 1, 2024.

Giles Edwards, 37, of Royal Arms House, Cooper Street, Chichester: Fined £133 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a non-molestation order made by Hastings Family Court on April 25, 2024, by sending a text message on April 29, 2024. Restraining order issued, lasting until March 29, 2025.

Jolanta Abele, 47, of Kingsham Road, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 160 hours' unpaid work after admitting threatening a person with an offensive weapon, a knife, in a private place in Kingsham Road, Chichester, on October 2, 2023, in such a way there was an immediate risk of serious physical harm; and assault by beating in Kingsham Road, Chichester, on October 2, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Max Gibbs, 31, of Mill Park Road, Bognor Regis: Re-sentenced after community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 29, 2024, revoked due to being medically unfit to complete unpaid work. New community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £200 for the original offences of drink-driving (74mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the B2166 Bognor Regis on August 12, 2023; and failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required at Worthing Custody Centre on August 12, 2023.

Michael Ayres, 21, of Caravan Park, Marsh Lane, Easthampnett: Re-sentenced after community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 27, 2024, revoked due to health making unpaid work unworkable. Fined £200 for the original offence of drink-driving (73mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Easthampnett Lane, Easthampnett, on January 15, 2024.

Mark Richards, 62, of Rosehill, Billingshurst: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £115 after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ashdown Drive, Tilgate, on September 20, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Charles Gregson, 77, of The Haven, Billingshurst: Fined £1,000 after admitting drink-driving (43mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Roman Way, Billingshurst, on September 21, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £400 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Grace Taylor, 19, of Chapel Close, Watersfield: Fined £80 after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on March 29, 2024. Must pay £50 costs, £32 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with four points.

Neil Kelly, 55, of The Moat, Pulborough: Admitted breaching a suspended sentence order made by Northampton Magistrates' Court on August 3, 2022, by failing to report for unpaid work on July 19 and 26, August 2 and 9, 2023, and failing to maintain contact. He was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for drink-driving (128mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Nightingale Road, Guildford, on June 24, 2022; and a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for drink-driving (117mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the M45 Hillmorton on July 1, 2022.

Callum Ronnie, 23, of The Old School, School Lane, Fittleworth: Community order and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A272 outside Wharf Farm, Wisborough Green, on May 3, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for eight months. Also admitting driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Trinity Spires, 18, of Harfield Court, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on September 14, 2024. Must pay £100 compensation.

Paul Jones, 42, of Highland Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £323 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Station Road, Rustington, on June 6, 2024, by pulling out from a Give Way controlled junction into a cyclist who was cycling past. Must pay £85 costs, £129 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with seven points.

Lee Wimbleton, 53, of Whyke Road, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting three charges of theft from a shop, stealing meat of unknown value from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on July 7 and 26, 2024; and meat worth £206.48 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on July 27, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £206.48 compensation, excluded from Marks and Spencer in Worthing and Chichester for 12 months.

Connor Smith, 21, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £184 after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Street, Halnaker, on January 13, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £74 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with five points. Ben Brundle, 39, of Barnham Lane, Walberton: Fined £300 after admitting using a light trailer with a vehicle defect, tyres with insufficient tread, on the A259 Littlehampton on March 21, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £120 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with three points. Also admitted using a Ford Transit Tipper when the load had no securing, involving a danger of injury, on the A259 Littlehampton on March 21, 2024, no separate penalty.

Darren Betsworth, 38, of Tack Lee Road, Yapton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 160 hours' unpaid work after admitting burglary with intent to steal, entering Yapton Pharmacy as a trespasser, on September 30, 2022; three charges of attempted theft from a vehicle in Liss on August 15, 2023; and three charges of theft from a vehicle, tools worth £700, change worth approximately £7 to £8 and a £10 note, in Liss on August 15, 2023. Must pay a total of £718 compensation, £85 costs.

Wiktor Gan, 22, c/o St Cyriacs, Chichester: Fined £100 after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on September 21, 2024, by being in direct contact between October 7 and 8, 2024.