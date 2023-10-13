​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from September 25 to October 5, 2023.

William Ayres, 29, of Adelaide Road, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £205 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using a television set without a licence on or about February 26, 2023.

Tomasz Dobosz, 45, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting criminal damage to the value of £2,345.20 to headstones in the churchyard at St Giles Church, Merston, on February 15, 2022; and criminal damage to the value of £3,993.35 to the porch at St Giles Church, Mertson, on February 15, 2022. Must pay £250 compensation.

Yanko Ivanov, 29, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (106mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the North Bersted bypass on July 17, 2023; and drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Rowan Way, Bersted, on August 11, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months. Also admitted driving without insurance in Rowan Way, Bersted, on August 11, 2023, no separate penalty.

Marlyn Norquoy, 61, of Brook Lea, Hunston: Eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting drink-driving (133mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on August 25, 2023. Eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting drink-driving (132mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Kingsham Road, Chichester, on August 29, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 47 months.

Jacob O'Shea, 34, of Spitalfield Lane, Chichester: Eight-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly, and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty, in Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on August 18, 2023.

Oliver Foster, 19, of Yapton Road, Middleton-on-Sea: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (118mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hillsboro Road, Bognor Regis, on August 4, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Robert Woodhouse, 39, of Tower House, Havelock Close, Felpham: Fined £192 and must pay £85 costs, £77 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing 17.6g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on December 29, 2022.

David Sarembock, 39, of Lacy House, Stockbridge Road, Chichester: 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting fraud by abuse of position, dishonestly abusing the position of IT support at RAF Odiham Motorcycle Club between April 15, 2019, and May 27, 2020, intending to cause loss or expose the business to a risk of loss. Must pay £3,720 compensation.