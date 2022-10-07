Alex Weeks, 50, c/o Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Jailed for eight months after admitting intentional strangulation in Littlehampton on July 19, 2022. Jailed for four months to run consecutively after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order by attending a property in Littlehampton on September 30, 2022. He also admitted possessing a small quantity of cannabis and cannabis resin in Worthing on July 19, 2022; and breaching a restraining order by making contact and attending a property in Littlehampton on July 19, 2022, no separate penalties.

Eduschin Asan, 34, of Orchard Parade, Selsey: Fined £166 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, Brighton, on March 19, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Nathanael Edwards, 44, of West Chiltington Road, Pulborough: Fined £181 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on February 20, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Maxwell Lambert, 22, of Verdley Place, Fernhurst: Fined £230 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A286 Dodsley Lane, Easebourne, on March 30, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Christopher Smith, 35, of Elizabeth Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on March 22, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Wayne Young, 49, of Mulberry Court, Pagham: Given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work, after admitting threatening to set light to a house in Bognor Regis, intending to cause fear the threat would be carried out, on October 4, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Paul Linfield, 51, of Bay Bridge Crescent, Felpham: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Felpham on March 13, 2022. Fined £120 after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, including homophobic language, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Felpham on March 13, 2022.

Andrejs Prolis, 46, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 22, 2021, by failing to report for unpaid work on May 17 and July 12, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional five days' rehabilitation activity requirement.

Eleanor Stevens, 22, of Arun Terrace, Ford Road, Arundel: Given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Storrington Road, Storrington, on September 30, 2021. Given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker, a detective constable, by beating in Storrington Road, Storrington, on September 30, 2021. She was also found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on October 1, 2021, no separate penalty. She must pay a total of £400 compensation, £650 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.