Paul Roddie, 61, of Rivermead, Pulborough: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing alcohol, food and clothing worth £89.85 from Tesco, Burgess Hill, on June 25, 2022. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Burgess Hill on June 25, 2022, and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Burgess Hill on June 25, 2022. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Brighton Magistrates' Court on September 6, 2022, no separate penalty.

Laura Weights, 32, of Gatwick House, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Must pay a total of £100 compensation after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on September 7, 2022.

Mitko Mitkov, 31, of Scant Road, Hambrook: Fined £276 after admitting driving without insurance in Newells Lane, Chichester, on April 26, 2022. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for six months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Mark Courtney, 42, of Deer Close, Chichester: Given a community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing Anchor spreadable butter worth £52 from Food Warehouse on June 14, 2022. He must pay £52 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Jamie Vibert, 36, of Windmill Court, East Wittering: Fined £660 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on March 4, 2022. He must pay £110 costs, £66 victim surcharge, and his driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Daniel Harrison, 30, of Priory Road, Arundel: Fined £276 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on March 23, 2022. His driving record was endorsed and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Filip Maslowski, 29, of Dennys Close, Selsey: Fined £176 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Chichester on May 28, 2022. His driving record was endorsed and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Daniel Chodak, 50, of Hambledon Place, Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £4,154 and must pay £190 victim surcharge, £2,906.62 costs after admitting having control of or managing a house in Bonham Road, Bognor Regis, in multiple occupation which was not licensed between October 23, 2020, and February 20, 2022, as required under the Housing Act 2004.

Connor Jefferies, 21, of King Johns Court, The Wharf, Midhurst: Fined £140 after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Elsted Road, Elsted, on August 1, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £56 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Lukasz Kopania, 40, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Given a community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (212ug/l benzoylecgonine) in City Chase, Chichester, on February 20, 2022; and drink-driving (115mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in City Chase, Chichester, on February 20, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.