Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Faith Edmonds, 41, of Pennycress Avenue, Durrington: Fined £80 after admitting driving while unfit through drugs in Pennycress Avenue, Durrington, on September 16, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Nicholas Mills, 52, of The Street, Bramber: Fined £224 and must pay £110 costs, £179 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, Brighton, at the junction with Coldean Lane on August 16, 2023. Fined £224 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, Brighton, at the junction with Coldean Lane on August 3, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points for each offence and disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillip Morris, 33, of Daniel Close, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to comply with a red traffic light at the A27 Southwick Hill Tunnel on July 27, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Gareth Bridger, 55, of Franklin Road, Worthing: Community order with Building Better Relationships programme and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Woodgate on August 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Daniel Waters, 42, of Greenways Crescent, Shoreham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating at Findon Manor Hotel, Findon, on February 18, 2024. Fined £108 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty at Findon Manor Hotel, Findon, on February 18, 2024. Must pay £150 compensation, £300 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Laura Smith, 46, c/o Rich House, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Worthing on April 28, 2023; and resisting a person assisting a constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on May 17, 2023. Also admitted being drunk and disorderly in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, on May 17, 2023, no separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracie Duthart, 59, of Woodlands Avenue, Rustington: Fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £55 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Broadbridge Heath on June 20, 2023. Fined £40 and must pay £55 costs after admitting driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A29 Bury Hill on July 20, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points for each offence.

Summer Perrin, 18, of Mile Oak Crescent, Southwick: Fined £276 after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Dominion Road, Worthing, on March 23, 2024. Must pay and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Clare Crutchley, 43, of Elm Dale, Elm Grove South, Barnham: Community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on March 16, 2024. Must pay £40 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Casey Oliver, 20, of Greenfields, Littlehampton: Fined £169 after admitting drug-driving (2.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Courtwick Road, Littlehampton, on December 19, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £68 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendon Shereni, 32, of Bourne Court, Phoenix Close, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 240 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (150ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on October 29, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Jack Barton, 21, of Salvington Road, Worthing: Fined £207 after admitting drug-driving (3.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Halewick Lane, Sompting, on December 21, 2023. Fined £138 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Halewick Lane, Sompting, on December 21, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £138 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Pedro Waithe, 46, of Ace House, Bridge Road, Worthing: Fined £400 after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Langton Road, Worthing, on March 17, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £160 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Harry Cotton, 26, of Eriswell Road, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on March 24, 2024; assault by beating in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on March 24, 2024; and assault by beating in Portland Square, Worthing, on March 24, 2024. Must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nawid Rahimi, 23, of Frampton Court, Mulberry Lane, Goring: Fined £115 after admitting driving while disqualified in Kingsway, Hove, on October 21, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £46 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with six points.

Reece Flint, 30, of Juniper Walk, Shoreham: Fined £134 and must pay £54 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on July 8, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.