HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from April 17 to May 1, 2025
Emma Weaver, 49, of The Street, East Preston: Fined £200 after admitting drug-driving (70ug/l cocaine) on the B2187 at the Bridge Road Roundabout, Littlehampton, on October 23, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 14 months. Also admitted drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the B2187 at the Bridge Road Roundabout, Littlehampton, on October 23, 2024, no separate penalty.
Samson Chifamba, 46, of Lisher Road, Worthing: Fined £934 and must pay £400 costs, £747 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Findon Road, Worthing, on December 16, 2021. Fined £934 after admitting drug-driving (7.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the M23 Crawley on December 12, 2021. Disqualfied from driving for 16 months.
Matthew Bristow, 43, of Chester Avenue, Worthing: Fined £133 after admitting drug-driving (4.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Farlington and A3(M) northbound at Portsmouth on January 17, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £53 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Benedict Glassock, 51, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing: Community order with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £170 costs after admitting two charges of breaching a non-molestation order made by Brighton Family Court on October 2, 2024, by having face-to-face contact and entering a property in Worthing on March 22 and 28, 2025. Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a non-molestation order made by Brighton Family Court on October 2, 2024, by attending an address from which he was prohibited in Worthing on April 24, 2025.