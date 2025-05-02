Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from April 17 to May 1, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Weaver, 49, of The Street, East Preston: Fined £200 after admitting drug-driving (70ug/l cocaine) on the B2187 at the Bridge Road Roundabout, Littlehampton, on October 23, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 14 months. Also admitted drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the B2187 at the Bridge Road Roundabout, Littlehampton, on October 23, 2024, no separate penalty.

Samson Chifamba, 46, of Lisher Road, Worthing: Fined £934 and must pay £400 costs, £747 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Findon Road, Worthing, on December 16, 2021. Fined £934 after admitting drug-driving (7.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the M23 Crawley on December 12, 2021. Disqualfied from driving for 16 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Bristow, 43, of Chester Avenue, Worthing: Fined £133 after admitting drug-driving (4.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Farlington and A3(M) northbound at Portsmouth on January 17, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £53 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Benedict Glassock, 51, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing: Community order with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £170 costs after admitting two charges of breaching a non-molestation order made by Brighton Family Court on October 2, 2024, by having face-to-face contact and entering a property in Worthing on March 22 and 28, 2025. Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a non-molestation order made by Brighton Family Court on October 2, 2024, by attending an address from which he was prohibited in Worthing on April 24, 2025.