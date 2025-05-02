HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from April 17 to May 1, 2025

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from April 17 to May 1, 2025.

Emma Weaver, 49, of The Street, East Preston: Fined £200 after admitting drug-driving (70ug/l cocaine) on the B2187 at the Bridge Road Roundabout, Littlehampton, on October 23, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 14 months. Also admitted drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the B2187 at the Bridge Road Roundabout, Littlehampton, on October 23, 2024, no separate penalty.

Samson Chifamba, 46, of Lisher Road, Worthing: Fined £934 and must pay £400 costs, £747 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Findon Road, Worthing, on December 16, 2021. Fined £934 after admitting drug-driving (7.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the M23 Crawley on December 12, 2021. Disqualfied from driving for 16 months.

Matthew Bristow, 43, of Chester Avenue, Worthing: Fined £133 after admitting drug-driving (4.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Farlington and A3(M) northbound at Portsmouth on January 17, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £53 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Benedict Glassock, 51, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing: Community order with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £170 costs after admitting two charges of breaching a non-molestation order made by Brighton Family Court on October 2, 2024, by having face-to-face contact and entering a property in Worthing on March 22 and 28, 2025. Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a non-molestation order made by Brighton Family Court on October 2, 2024, by attending an address from which he was prohibited in Worthing on April 24, 2025.

