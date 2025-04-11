Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from April 2 to 10, 2025.

Katie Newman, 27, of Chester Avenue, Worthing: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Shoreham on September 17, 2024.

Charlene Stedman, 35, of Whiterock Place, Southwick: Fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 28, 2025, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 19 and 26, 2024.

Jermaine Mitchell, 54, of Beach Crescent, Littlehampton: Fined £307 and must pay £213 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the M23 Crawley on June 11, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Worthing Kebab Ltd, of Station Parade, Tarring Road, Worthing: Fined a total of £3,330 and must pay £2,664 victim surcharge, £1,887 costs, after admitting three charges of placing unsafe food, a meat doner, on the market by failing to declare it contained milk in Worthing on February 1, 2024. Fined a total of £3,330 after admitting three charges of selling a doner wrap and kids doner with a label that falsely described the food by failing to state the meat was not wholly lamb in Worthing on February 1, 2024.

Nazzat Riaz, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing: Fined £1,760 and must pay £704 victim surcharge after admitting placing unsafe food, a meat doner, on the market by failing to declare it contained milk in Worthing on February 1, 2024. Also admitted selling a doner wrap and kids doner with a label that falsely described the food by failing to state the meat was not wholly lamb in Worthing on February 1, 2024, no separate penalty.

Yasar Kizilcay, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing: Fined £920 and must pay £368 victim surcharge after admitting placing unsafe food, a meat doner, on the market by failing to declare it contained milk in Worthing on February 1, 2024. Also admitted selling a doner wrap and kids doner with a label that falsely described the food by failing to state the meat was not wholly lamb in Worthing on February 1, 2024, no separate penalty.

Darren Bridle, 49, of Spring Gardens, Southwick: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £120 after admitting making telephone calls that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character between October 24 and November 4, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Rhys Hunt, 20, of Inglecroft Court, Cokeham Road, Lancing: Fined £150 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 8, 2024, by failing to attend probation appointments on November 21, 2024, and February 10, 2025. Also admitted admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 13, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional five days' rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jake Norris, 33, of Ryecroft Court, Penhill Road, Lancing: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 8, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on March 9 and 16, 2025. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Justin Langford, 35, of Broadwater Road, Worthing: Fined £200 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 2, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on February 5 and 26, 2025.

James Carruthers, 42, of The Strand, Worthing: Fined £576 and must pay £110 costs, £230 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Goring Street, Goring, on September 30, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 55 days.

Vanessa Whitehorn, 36, of Howard Road, Arundel: Fined £40 and must pay £55 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance on the A284 Arundel on November 6, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joanne Cook, 36, of Clarendon Road, Worthing: Five nine-month concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting theft from a shop, stealing household items worth £100 from Co-op, Ham Road, on January 10, 2025; meats and a milkshake worth £75.40 from Co-op Plaza Parade on January 24, 2025; and laundry detergent worth £93.50 from Co-op Manor Parade on February 18, 2025; goods worth £65.65 from Co-op Plaza Parade on March 24, 2025; and with an accomplice hygiene items and electrical products worth £477.27 from Boots, Rustington, on April 3, 2025. A total of 18 four-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting 22 charges of theft from a shop, stealing goods worth £101.65 from Tesco, Goring, on January 16, 2025; goods worth £150 from Co-op Field Place on February 1, 2025; food worth £46.25 from Co-op Field Place on February 2, 2025; washing machine items worth £80 from Co-op Field Place on February 3, 2025; meats worth £19.19 from Tesco, Dominion Road, Worthing, on February 7, 2025; food worth £61.55 from Co-op Field Place on February 8, 2025; goods worth £135 from Co-op Field Place on February 8, 2025; goods worth £75.30 from Co-op Field Place on February 9, 2025; goods worth £34.35 from Co-op Field Place on February 13, 2025; household items worth £8.35 from Co-op New Broadway on February 14, 2025; items worth £74.80 from Co-op Field Place on February 14, 2025; meat worth £80 from Tesco, Broadwater, on February 19, 2025; fresh meat and drinks worth £158.45 from Co-op Plaza Parade on February 21, 2025; items worth £120 from Tesco, South Farm Road, Worthing, on February 22, 2025; stealing household products worth £151.60 from Co-op, Ham Road, Worthing, on April 19, 2024; meat and cheeses worth £27.25 from Co-op, Broadwater, on March 4, 2025; food worth £77.90 from Co-op Plaza Parade on March 4, 2025; and meat worth £70 from Tesco, South Farm Road, on March 12, 2025. A total of 22 four-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, after admitting 22 charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering shops from which she was banned. Must pay a total of£2,526.71 compensation.

Aaron Davies, 41, of Dairy Lane, Walberton: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (111mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Berghestede Road, Bognor Regis, on January 6, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Hayley Chapman, 29, of Manor Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £140 compensation after admitting two charges of theft from a shop, stealing food worth £40 from Co-op, Goring, on October 30, 2024, and food worth £100 from Co-op, Goring, on October 30, 2024.

Tichahoncuishe Ngowera, 28, of Columbia House, Romany Road, Durrington: Fined £415 and must pay £85 costs, £166 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on March 22, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Mary Kinsella, 69, of Quinta Carmen, Seaview Road, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting dishonestly making a false statement to the Department of Work and Pensions, regarding savings, with a view to obtaining Universal Credit between March 27, 2020, and May 26, 2021. Must pay £114 victim surcharge, £85 costs.