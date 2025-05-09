Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from April 21 to May 7, 2025.

Shelby Harris, of Meredith Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £31.67 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to comply with an off-road notification by using / keeping a vehicle.

Russell Stanbridge, 52, of Kings Quarter, Orme Road, Worthing: Fined £131 and must pay £90 costs, £52 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Rebecca Green, 37, of Gordon Road, Shoreham: Fined £123 and must pay £90 costs, £49 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Grigorii Popa, 36, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £183.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Lydia Gregory, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £63.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Carmine Villani, 60, of Guildbourne Court, Guildbourne Centre, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £122.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Luke Newman, 44, of West Way, Littlehampton: Fined £147 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Fined £147 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding a 20mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with a total of six points.

Kristina Bajalyte, 33, of King Charles Place, Emerald Quay, Shoreham: Fined £150 and must pay £90 costs, £60 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 70mph on a motorway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Omololk Falade, 35, of Harrison Court, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £127.09 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Natalie Thomas, 43, of Barque Close, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Alex Abbott, 36, of Cotswold Road, Worthing: Fined £220 for speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Daniel Chivers, of Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £111.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

William Holliday, of Angmering Way, Rustington: Fined £660 and must pay £307.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Michael Fennelly, 77, of Wallace Avenue, Worthing: Fined £147 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Dariusz Michalski, of Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £238.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Lloyd Chapman, of Singleton Crescent, Ferring: Fined £220 and must pay £85 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Kyle Davis, 24, of Kingston Close, Shoreham: Fined £149 and must pay £90 costs, £60 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Steven Stroud, 41, of Colebrook Road, Littlehampton: Fined £123 and must pay £31.67 back duty after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

James Corbett, 50, of School Hill, Findon: Fined £423 and must pay £110 costs, £169 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Steven Smith, 60, of Lansdowne Road, Worthing: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge for exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Rosinei Santan, 44, of Orchard Close, Shoreham: Fined £308 and must pay £90 costs, £123 victim surcharge, after admitting using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Paddy Nolan, of East Hill Court, Winton Place, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Sharad Patel, 27, of Northcourt Road, Worthing: Fined £146 and must pay £90 costs, £58 victim surcharge, for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Lazar Lazarov, 40, of Cross Street, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jonathan Grime, 42, of Terringes Avenue, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Ian Mayes, 65, of West Hill Close, Worthing: Fined £220 for speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Russell Bushby, of Boundstone Close, Lancing: Fined £220 and must £70 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Toni Tierney, 53, of Rectory Road, Tarring: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Nathan Goodban, 24, of Melville Way, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for two years.

Daniel Beamish, 44, of Sea Avenue, Rustington: Community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 140 hours' unpaid work, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Worthing Custody Centre when required on or about April 28, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 33 months.

Paul Feest, 56, of Rose Walk, Goring: Fined £440 and must pay £85 costs, £176 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (55mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Carnegie Road, Worthing, on April 2, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without a licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.