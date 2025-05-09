HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from April 21 to May 7, 2025
Shelby Harris, of Meredith Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £31.67 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to comply with an off-road notification by using / keeping a vehicle.
Russell Stanbridge, 52, of Kings Quarter, Orme Road, Worthing: Fined £131 and must pay £90 costs, £52 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Rebecca Green, 37, of Gordon Road, Shoreham: Fined £123 and must pay £90 costs, £49 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Grigorii Popa, 36, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £183.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Lydia Gregory, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £63.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Carmine Villani, 60, of Guildbourne Court, Guildbourne Centre, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £122.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Luke Newman, 44, of West Way, Littlehampton: Fined £147 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Fined £147 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding a 20mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with a total of six points.
Kristina Bajalyte, 33, of King Charles Place, Emerald Quay, Shoreham: Fined £150 and must pay £90 costs, £60 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 70mph on a motorway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Omololk Falade, 35, of Harrison Court, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £127.09 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Natalie Thomas, 43, of Barque Close, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Alex Abbott, 36, of Cotswold Road, Worthing: Fined £220 for speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months.
Daniel Chivers, of Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £111.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
William Holliday, of Angmering Way, Rustington: Fined £660 and must pay £307.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Michael Fennelly, 77, of Wallace Avenue, Worthing: Fined £147 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Dariusz Michalski, of Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £238.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Lloyd Chapman, of Singleton Crescent, Ferring: Fined £220 and must pay £85 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Kyle Davis, 24, of Kingston Close, Shoreham: Fined £149 and must pay £90 costs, £60 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Steven Stroud, 41, of Colebrook Road, Littlehampton: Fined £123 and must pay £31.67 back duty after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
James Corbett, 50, of School Hill, Findon: Fined £423 and must pay £110 costs, £169 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Steven Smith, 60, of Lansdowne Road, Worthing: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge for exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Rosinei Santan, 44, of Orchard Close, Shoreham: Fined £308 and must pay £90 costs, £123 victim surcharge, after admitting using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Paddy Nolan, of East Hill Court, Winton Place, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Sharad Patel, 27, of Northcourt Road, Worthing: Fined £146 and must pay £90 costs, £58 victim surcharge, for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Lazar Lazarov, 40, of Cross Street, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jonathan Grime, 42, of Terringes Avenue, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Disqualified from driving for six months.
Ian Mayes, 65, of West Hill Close, Worthing: Fined £220 for speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months.
Russell Bushby, of Boundstone Close, Lancing: Fined £220 and must £70 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Toni Tierney, 53, of Rectory Road, Tarring: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.
Nathan Goodban, 24, of Melville Way, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for two years.
Daniel Beamish, 44, of Sea Avenue, Rustington: Community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 140 hours' unpaid work, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Worthing Custody Centre when required on or about April 28, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 33 months.
Paul Feest, 56, of Rose Walk, Goring: Fined £440 and must pay £85 costs, £176 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (55mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Carnegie Road, Worthing, on April 2, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without a licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.