Murad Ahmadi, of Radnor Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle that does not meet insurance requirements on October 12, 2023.

Inty Khan, 52, of Pavilion Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £632.50 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after being found guilty of failing to comply with a SORN by using a vehicle in Woodside Road, Worthing, on November 18, 2022.

Konstantin Tulgovets, 32, of Gloucester Road, Littlehampton: Fined £200 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 9, 2023, by failing to attend appointments on December 13, 2023, and February 2 and 6, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Christopher Sheehan, 44, of Pound Road, Walberton: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Kingsmill Road, Barnham, on March 28, 2024. Must pay £80 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jamie Edwards, 39, of Limbrick Lane, Worthing: Fined £50 and must pay £85 costs after admitting failing to co-operate with a preliminary roadside breath test when required on the A259 Ferring on April 14, 2024.

Onik Miah, 26, of Stanhope Road, Littlehampton: Fined £315 and must pay £85 costs, £246 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing 5.7g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on November 21, 2023. Fined £300 after admitting possessing 51.4g herbal cannabis in Littlehampton on November 21, 2023.

Richard Williams, 41, of The Poplars, Ferring: Fined £200 after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goring Street, Goring, on March 25, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 48 months.