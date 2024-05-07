HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from April 26 to May 1, 2024

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from April 26 to May 1, 2024.
Murad Ahmadi, of Radnor Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle that does not meet insurance requirements on October 12, 2023.

Inty Khan, 52, of Pavilion Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £632.50 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after being found guilty of failing to comply with a SORN by using a vehicle in Woodside Road, Worthing, on November 18, 2022.

Konstantin Tulgovets, 32, of Gloucester Road, Littlehampton: Fined £200 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 9, 2023, by failing to attend appointments on December 13, 2023, and February 2 and 6, 2024.

Christopher Sheehan, 44, of Pound Road, Walberton: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Kingsmill Road, Barnham, on March 28, 2024. Must pay £80 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jamie Edwards, 39, of Limbrick Lane, Worthing: Fined £50 and must pay £85 costs after admitting failing to co-operate with a preliminary roadside breath test when required on the A259 Ferring on April 14, 2024.

Onik Miah, 26, of Stanhope Road, Littlehampton: Fined £315 and must pay £85 costs, £246 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing 5.7g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on November 21, 2023. Fined £300 after admitting possessing 51.4g herbal cannabis in Littlehampton on November 21, 2023.

Richard Williams, 41, of The Poplars, Ferring: Fined £200 after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goring Street, Goring, on March 25, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Jamie Edwards, 39, of Eden Court, Gratwicke Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £150 after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Strand, Worthing, on April 5, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.