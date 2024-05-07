HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from April 26 to May 1, 2024
Mark Roman, 41, of Osborne Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £80 vehicle excise back duty, £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence on August 19, 2023. The previous licence expired on February 20, 2023.
Yuliia Saliakina, 30, of The Steyne, Bognor Regis: Fined £300 after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Bognor Regis on March 31, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £120 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.
Balen Salahi, 18, of Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing a gravity flick knife and possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on January 17, 2024.
Zydrunas Baranauskas, 41, of Cherry Tree Court, Felpham Road, Felpham: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (92mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Climping on March 26, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.
Christopher Sheehan, 44, of Pound Road, Walberton: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Kingsmill Road, Barnham, on March 28, 2024. Must pay £80 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.
Harry Henry, 23, of Forge Way, Billingshurst: Fined £173 after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Forge Way, Billingshurst, on February 11, 2024, and fined £173 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Must pay £85 costs, £138 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months. Also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.