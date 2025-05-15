The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from April 28 to May 14, 2025.

Jordan Noble, 30, of Shadwells Road, Lancing: Community order with 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 80 hour's unpaid work, after admitting assault by beating in Shoreham on September 26, 2024; theft from a shop, stealing items worth £15.50 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on September 26, 2024; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence at The Co-op, Shoreham, on September 26, 2024. Must pay a total of £40.50 compensation, £85 costs.

Omar Rafique, 63, of Peverel Road, Worthing: Fined £2,500 and must pay £5,737.61 costs after admitting that on January 14, 2024, he failed to comply with a noise abatement notice served by Worthing Borough Council on July 26, 2023, in respect of Angels Bar & Club, High Street, Worthing, to prohibit playing amplified music at a volume so as to cause a nuisance. Fined £2,500 and must pay a total of £1,000 compensation, after admitting that on April 27, 2024, he failed to comply with the same noise abatement notice.

Mark Sexton, of Third Avenue, Lancing: Fined £600 and must pay £300 compensation, £1,135.20 costs, after admitting that on February 11, 2025, in Worthing, he failed to comply with an abatement notice served by Worthing Borough Council to engage a surveyor to identify the cause of water ingress, provide a copy of the survey report to the council and carry out any works identified to prevent further water ingress. Fined £600 after admitting failing to produce documents on February 10, 2025, as required by a notice under the Housing Act 1004.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Michael Panteli, 50, of Aglaia Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £110 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance on the A27 Chichester bypass on February 18, 2025. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Luke Gilmartin, 37, of The Strand, Ferring: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at The Hawthorns Railway Station, West Bromwich, on October 5, 2024.

Owen Slade, 23, of Purbeck Place, Littlehampton: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Tower Hamlets on October 10, 2022.

Daniel Mansfield, 40, of Madeira Avenue, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting theft from a shop, stealing drink items worth £188 from Sainsbury's, Lyons Farm, on July 16, 2024.

Leigh-Anne Jones, 40, of Franklin Road, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £150 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements on October 2, 2024.

Jack Fuller, 32, of Amsbridge Crescent, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £953.43 back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of failing to comply with an off-road notification by keeping or using an unlicensed vehicle in Hazlewood Close, Worthing, on November 8, 2024.

Benjamin Fransman, 46, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Must pay a total of £750 compensation after admitting three charges of theft from a shop, stealing goods worth £560.75 from Sainsbury's, Lyons Farm, on April 5, 2025; goods worth £600 from Holland and Barrett, Rustington, on April 4, 2025; and goods worth £477.27 from Boots, Rustington, on April 3, 2025. Also admitted theft from a shop, stealing a duvet and duvet set worth £61.98 from The Range, Worthing, on July 5, 2024, no separate penalty.

Julie Hore, 56, of Old Worthing Road, East Preston: Fined £207 and must pay £83 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding the 60mph limit on the A24 Shipley on July 13, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.