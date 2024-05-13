Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from April 28 to May 8, 2024.

Marcos Caetano, 36, of Durrington Court, Durrington Lane, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Laura Hart, of Brougham Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ryan Fobert, 27, of Chiltern Crescent, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required. Licence endorsed with six points.Jesse Barber, 27, of Warwick Gardens, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £30 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Bruce North, 78, of Radnor Road, Worthing: Fined £73 and must pay £90 costs, £29 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Mack Okoye, 39, of Broadwater Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving over the 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Mrugesh Soni, 36, of Nelson Road, Worthing: Fined £185 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £62 and must pay £90 costs, £99 victim surcharge, after admitting driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrew Cleary, 56, of Browning Road, Worthing: Fined £77 and must pay £90 costs, £1 victim surcharge, after admitting driving while not wearing a seat belt.

Peter Field, 55, of Melville Way, Goring: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Johnathan Hemsley, of Cartwright House, Ambrose Place, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Steven Mees, of Hillside Avenue, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jake Cooke, 27, of Forest Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ashley Twinn, 35, of Laurier Court, Northcourt Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lee Gunstone, of New Broadway, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £28 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.

Jason Cooper, 56, of The Drive, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Kali Hagenstede, of Victoria Court, South Street, Lancing: Fined £440 and must pay £8.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Perry Green, of New Withy Park, Honeymans Place, Lancing: Fined £440 and must pay £133.34 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Hannah Seaby, 41, of Small Copper Close, Lancing: Fined £262 and must pay £90 costs, £105 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Azizur Rahman, 23, of Beeding Close, Sompting: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Fahad Puthiyamaliyakkal, 25, of Shermanbury Court, Carnforth Road, Sompting: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Marvin Ford, 51, of Ford Road, Arundel: Fined £440 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £147 and must pay £85 costs, £235 victim surcharge, after admitting using a hand-held mobile phone while driving. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jack Dixon, of Fellows Gardens, Yapton: Fined £220 and must pay £85 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jack Kemp, 30, of Homefield Crescent, Walberton: Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty.

Adrian Cierwinski, 31, of Liberty House, Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Keiran Duke, 25, of West Way, Littlehampton: Fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Nino Vydeenaden, 30, of Pengelly Gardens, Littlehampton: Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Madeleine Struik, 24, of Benjamin Gray Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Robert Valentine, of Eastcourt Way, Rustington: Fined £220 and must pay £45 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Michael Worth, 41, of Harwood Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Mark Brocklehurst, 46, of Stammer Road, Littlehampton: Fined £40 after admitting exceeding the speed limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Chloe Feltham, 23, of Poppy Close, Littlehampton: Fined £125 and must pay £90 costs, £50 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Gabriel Dumitru, 27, of Wheatcroft, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road and failing to maintain lamps / reflectors / rear markings / devices in working order / clean.

Nathan Hickman, 21, of Chatsworth Drive, Rustington: Fined £120 and must pay £90 costs, £48 victim surcharge, for driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paige Middleton, of Ockenden Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jake Brooker, 26, of Poling Street, Poling: Fined £666 after admitting drink-driving (90mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A24 Southwater on April 21, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £266 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Florin-Catalin Ianau, 34, of Osprey House, Old Market Lane, Littlehampton: Fined £166 and must pay £110 costs, £66 victim surcharge, after admitting driving while not wearing a seat belt in Franciscan Way, Littlehampton, on July 20, 2023.

Clark Lucas, 52, of Kingsway Hove, Queens Road, Worthing: Fined £179 and must pay £110 costs, £72 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in The Boulevard, Worthing, on August 15, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.