The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from April 8 to 16, 2025.

Jonathan Sibley, 57, of Byron Road, Worthing: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £200 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a front door in Worthing on April 13, 2025.

Paul Weller, 59, of Lee Mark House, Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton: Fined £50 and must pay £125 costs after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on April 7, 2025, by entering protected premises in Littlehampton ion April 13, 2025.

Juan Dos Ramos Barrios, 27, of Tyletts Close, Littlehampton: Fined £53 and must pay £6.20 compensation, £21 victim surcharge, £118 costs, after admitting travelling on the railway at Slough without previously paying the fare of £6.20, with intent to avoid payment, on February 24, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Sophie Izobo, 23, of Salt Marsh Road, Shoreham: Fined £40 after admitting indecent behaviour at a police station by repeatedly swearing at officers, laying in front of the doors blocking officer access, trying to remove the knife amnesty box and refusing to leave when requested at Crawley Police Station on March 29, 2025.

Sean Yeo, 48, of Alinora Crescent, Goring: Fined £692 after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph speed limit on the A259 Brighton Road, Lancing, on September 29, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £276 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with six points.

Steven Tribe, 40, of Delaney House, Selden Road, Worthing: Fined £660 after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 26, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Veselin Gavrilov, 42, of Highclere Way, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Sackville Road, Worthing, on April 13, 2025. Fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence in Sackville Road, Worthing, on April 13, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £64 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with three points.

Michal Balon, 39, of Jackson Way, Littlehampton: Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on October 7, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with six points.

Martin Jones, 43, of Western Road, Lancing: 24-month conditional discharge and must pay £100 costs after admitting assault in Sompting on May 22, 2024.

Richard Gray, 61, c/o Marine Place, Worthing: Fined £100 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 13, 2025, by failing to attend an induction appointment on January 20, 2025. The order's supervision period was extended to 18 months.