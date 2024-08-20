Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 12 to 16, 2024.

Harry Brooks, 25, of Hildon Park, Durrington: Fined £100 after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on July 26, 2024, by making direct telephone contact on July 26, 2024, to date.

Stephen Rayson, 48, of Rochester Close, Durrington: Two-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting common assault in Durrington on July 22, 2024. Two-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting threatening to damage windows in Durrington on July 22, 2024.

Larisa Dumitru, 42, of Lambs Cottages, Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £293 and must pay £110 costs, £117 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph speed limit in Western Road, Lancing, on December 22, 2023. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Michael Tucker, 64, of Grove Road, Worthing: Fined £320 and must pay £110 costs, £128 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, with a front nearside tyre with insufficient tread on March 7, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also admitted using a vehicle when not every stop lamp was in good working order and not every end-outline marker lamp was in good working order on March 7, 2024, no separate penalties.

Sharon Meredith, 59, of Milford Court, Brighton Road, Lancing: Jailed for 16 weeks to run consecutively after admitting theft from a shop, stealing items worth £520.66 from New Look, Worthing, on August 11, 2024. Jailed for four weeks to run consecutively after admitting assaulting a security guard by beating in Montague Street, Worthing, on July 23, 2024. Jailed for 16 weeks to run concurrently after admitting five charges of theft from a shop, stealing goods worth £20.98 from Bert's Homestore, Worthing, on July 23, 2024; items worth £99.50 from Boots, Worthing, on July 3, 2024; items worth £45.91 from Bert's Homestore, Worthing, on August 11, 2024; items worth £249 from River Island, Worthing, on July 21, 2024; items worth £59 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on July 1, 2024.

Winston Fenton, 37, of The Winter Knoll, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £125 after admitting possessing a blade, a camping knife, without good reason at Barnham Railway Station on May 24, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Colin Marle, 60, of St Catherine's Road, Littlehampton: Two-year conditional discharge and must pay £26 victim surchage after admitting possessing a blade, a kitchen knife, without good reason in a public place in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on July 7, 2023.

Daniel Lambert, 34, of Pier Road, Littlehampton: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (88ug/l cocaine) in Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on April 24, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted drug-driving (741ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on April 24, 2024.

Jack Hotston, 31, of South Street, Lancing: Community order and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a prison officer, by beating in Lewes Prison on September 7, 2023; and theft from a shop, stealing eight bottles of Woodford whiskey worth £296 from Sainsbury's, Worthing, on June 21, 2024. Must pay a total of £496 compensation.

Luke Griffiths, 32, of Alexandra Road, Worthing: Fined £276 and must pay £85 costs, £110 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on February 2, 2024.

Nicola Murroni, 41, of Brougham Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (182ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Harrow Road, Worthing, on March 6, 2024. Must pay and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.