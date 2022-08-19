Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reepa Begum, 34, of The Martlets, Rustington: Fined £230 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Newells Lane Bridge, West Ashling, on March 22, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Sian Bowditch, 50, of Millfield, Sompting: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit in Upper Brighton Road, Lancing, on January 10, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gary Carter, 37, of North End Road, Yapton: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 18, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Victor-Luca Florea, 29, of Sproule Close, Ford: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 12, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Louise Foster, 70, of Church Farm Walk, Upper Beeding: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Dial Post on January 8, 2022. Her driving record wqas endorsed with three points.

Gaius Goodwin, 51, of Beach Green, Shoreham Beach: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A23 police ramp at Albourne on January 16, 2022. His driving record wqas endorsed with three points.

Katie Green, 44, of Brighton Road, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on January 15, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jason Harman, 39, of Singleton Crescent, Ferring: Fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Hangleton on April 7, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Daniel Howlett, 45, of Marshall Close, Barnham: Fined £462 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Chichester at the junction with Norton Lane, Aldingbourne, on April 30, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Albertas Kautkinas, 44, of Madeira Avenue, Worthing: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit in Long Hill, Lower Beeding, on January 11, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Anthony Mills, 65, of The Moorings, Littlehampton: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 Westergate Street, Aldingbourne, on January 11, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rachael Mitchell, 51, of Sproule Close, Ford: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance on the A27 Fontwell on April 20, 2022. She was also found guilty of driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Claire Taylor, 35, of Ferry Road, Shoreham: Fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on March 17, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Anthony Donovan, 38, of Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham: Fined £365 after admitting drug-driving (3.1ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A23 Burgess Hill on February 17, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was given a community order with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, and rehabilitation activity requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on August 11, 2021. He must pay £150 compensation.

Mark Cartlidge, 40, of Walders Road, Rustington: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on March 25, 2022. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Ali Abdulhi, 20, of Merton Terrace, Worthing: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stalking by making repeated contact via various means, including in Montague Street, Worthing, on June 22, 2022. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Sally O'Halloran, 62, of North Road, Lancing: Fined a total of £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Littlehampton on August 11, 2021.

Yilmaz Yoziolglu, 59, of Heene Road, Worthing: Fined £46 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting remaining at White Cottage, Orchard Avenue, Worthing, on January 21, 2022, in contravention of a closure order issued by Brighton Magistrates' Court on December 10, 2021.

Sandra Burgess, 56, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing: Fined a total of £80 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of failing to comply with a community protection notice by calling 999 and failing to report a genuine emergency, hindering a call handler from possibly speaking to anyone else who actually required emergency aid, in Worthing on April 4 and 21, 2022. She admitted two further identical charges for April 27 and May 6, 2022, no separate penalties.

Nicholas Harrison, 25, of Mendip Crescent, Worthing: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Southwick on July 30, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualifed from driving for 36 months.