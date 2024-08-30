HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from August 12 to 23, 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Christine Mildenhall, 53, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Ena Beynon, 63, of Robinson Close, Lancing: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Majid Haidary, 45, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.
Madeson Elrick, 30, of Goodwood Close, Rustington: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Ahrash Daneshi, 29, of Burnham Road, Worthing: Fined £227 and must pay £90 costs, £91 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with and endorsable section 36 traffic sign, other than manned or automatic equipment.
Rehema Nyakunga, 50, of Southdownview Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £272 victim surcharge, for using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Nicole Placide, 27, of Falkland Avenue, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £286.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Adam Snell, of Castle Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Mark Rumsey, 22, of Wingate Lodge, Dowling Way, Arundel: Fined £346 and must pay £90 costs, £138 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Fined £231 and must pay £90 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 60 mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with a total of 11 points.
Randolph Svensson, 77, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £80 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jacob Francis, 36, of Foamcourt Waye, Ferring: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Paolo Scandale, 34, of Wheelwrights Lodge, West Street, Sompting: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Leo Burke O'Sullivan, 27, of Harbour Way, Shoreham Beach: Fined £115 and must pay £100 costs, £46 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Lloyd Church, of Rainbow Square, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
James Barnes, 55, of Barfield Park, Lancing: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Henry Millington, 61, of The Street, Clapham: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.
Abdul Abdul, of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Wei-Chen Chiew, 44, of Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required.
Maciey Bajorek, 37, of Maxwell Road, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £100 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Samuel Mitchell, 57, of Wheelwrights Lodge, West Street, Sompting: Fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Neil Mundqy, of Tower Road, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £80 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Mark Coop, of Sunflower Street, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Threeangles Ltd, of New Parade, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Owen Booth, 21, of Broadwater Way, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £100 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
David Green, of Newland Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £164.59 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
John William, of Beeches Avenue, Worthing: Fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Darren Jones, 50, of Princes Gate, George V Avenue, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £17.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Natalie Beckley, of Foxglove Way, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Geneva Steadman, 26, of Mayflower Court, Emerald Quay, Harbour Way, Shoreham: Fined £120 and must pay £90 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Yetunde Adeboye, of Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £83.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jared Weightman, of Portland Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £3.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Ping Lo, 31, of Water Lily Way, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £45 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with red / green arrow / lane closure light signals, automatic equipment other than motorway. Driving record endorsed with three points.