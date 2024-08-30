Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 12 to 23, 2024.

​Christine Mildenhall, 53, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Ena Beynon, 63, of Robinson Close, Lancing: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Majid Haidary, 45, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Madeson Elrick, 30, of Goodwood Close, Rustington: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Ahrash Daneshi, 29, of Burnham Road, Worthing: Fined £227 and must pay £90 costs, £91 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with and endorsable section 36 traffic sign, other than manned or automatic equipment.

Rehema Nyakunga, 50, of Southdownview Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £272 victim surcharge, for using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Nicole Placide, 27, of Falkland Avenue, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £286.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Adam Snell, of Castle Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Mark Rumsey, 22, of Wingate Lodge, Dowling Way, Arundel: Fined £346 and must pay £90 costs, £138 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Fined £231 and must pay £90 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 60 mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with a total of 11 points.

Randolph Svensson, 77, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £80 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jacob Francis, 36, of Foamcourt Waye, Ferring: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paolo Scandale, 34, of Wheelwrights Lodge, West Street, Sompting: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Leo Burke O'Sullivan, 27, of Harbour Way, Shoreham Beach: Fined £115 and must pay £100 costs, £46 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lloyd Church, of Rainbow Square, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

James Barnes, 55, of Barfield Park, Lancing: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Henry Millington, 61, of The Street, Clapham: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Abdul Abdul, of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Wei-Chen Chiew, 44, of Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required.

Maciey Bajorek, 37, of Maxwell Road, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £100 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Samuel Mitchell, 57, of Wheelwrights Lodge, West Street, Sompting: Fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Neil Mundqy, of Tower Road, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £80 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Mark Coop, of Sunflower Street, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Threeangles Ltd, of New Parade, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Owen Booth, 21, of Broadwater Way, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £100 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

David Green, of Newland Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £164.59 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

John William, of Beeches Avenue, Worthing: Fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Darren Jones, 50, of Princes Gate, George V Avenue, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £17.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Natalie Beckley, of Foxglove Way, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Geneva Steadman, 26, of Mayflower Court, Emerald Quay, Harbour Way, Shoreham: Fined £120 and must pay £90 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Yetunde Adeboye, of Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £83.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jared Weightman, of Portland Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £3.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ping Lo, 31, of Water Lily Way, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £45 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with red / green arrow / lane closure light signals, automatic equipment other than motorway. Driving record endorsed with three points.