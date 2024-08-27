Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 19 to 22, 2024.

Anthony Gullick, 51, of Stoney Lane, Shoreham: Fined £307 and must pay £123 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on January 16, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jamie Ford, 25, of Greenfields, Littlehampton: Fined £76 after admitting driving without the correct licence on the A259 Rustington on December 20, 2023. Must pay £110 costs, £30 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Elliott, 45, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing: Fined £710 after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Northcourt Road, Worthing, on July 31, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £284 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Kenzie Johnson-Piper, 18, of Broadwater Road, Worthing: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £40 costs after admitting criminal damage to bannisters, walls and light switches belonging to Cranmead on August 2, 2024.