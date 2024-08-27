HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from August 19 to 22, 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Anthony Gullick, 51, of Stoney Lane, Shoreham: Fined £307 and must pay £123 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on January 16, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Jamie Ford, 25, of Greenfields, Littlehampton: Fined £76 after admitting driving without the correct licence on the A259 Rustington on December 20, 2023. Must pay £110 costs, £30 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with three points.
Liam Elliott, 45, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing: Fined £710 after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Northcourt Road, Worthing, on July 31, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £284 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.
Kenzie Johnson-Piper, 18, of Broadwater Road, Worthing: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £40 costs after admitting criminal damage to bannisters, walls and light switches belonging to Cranmead on August 2, 2024.