Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Sleven, 37, of Queens Lane, Arundel: Fined £1,000 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on December 31, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Kevin Ditch, 60, of West Lodge, Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham: Fined £352 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A23 Police Ramp, Albourne, on March 4, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Tierney, 35, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £145.50 compensation, £85 costs, for stealing whiskey and rum worth £145.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on March 26, 2022.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Also in the news: Two-vehicle collision in Worthing: Police keen to locate driver to ensure welfare

Rashid Ahmed, 57, of Ashacre Lane, Worthing: Fined £400 and must pay £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, while turning into a side road, failing to see a cyclist and striking them, on February 11, 2022. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Helen Davies, 53, of Chilgrove Close, Goring: Fined £575 after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Marine Parade, Worthing, on February 5, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £58 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Bunby, 27, of Mill Road, Lancing: Fined £1,000 and must pay £85 costs for possessing PAVA spray in Lancing on February 19, 2021. No separate penalties were given for possessing cocaine, a class A drug, and possessing cannabis and cannabis resin, class B drugs, in Lancing on February 18, 2021.

Matthew Elliott, 34, of Bedford Row, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge for possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Lancing on February 18, 2021. Fined £80 for possessing cannabis and cannabis resin, class B drugs, in Lancing on February 18, 2021.

Joe Hatcher, 51, of Toomey Road, Steyning: Fined £138 after admitting drug-driving (88ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Shoreham Road, Upper Beeding, on March 16, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months. He also admitted driving without due care and attention, no separate penalty.

Alfie Reedman, 19, of Westergate Close, Ferring: Given a community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work for aggravated vehicle taking, taking a vehicle without consent and before it was recovered, damage was caused, in Worthing on May 23, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He admitted drink-driving (82mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood); driving without the correct licence and without L-plates displayed; and driving without insurance, in Goring Road, Worthing, on May 23, 2022, no separate penalties.