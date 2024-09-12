​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 29 to September 9, 2024.

Thomas Carman, 58, of Bramble Close, Worthing: Fined £100 and must pay £100 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle which was unlicensed in Mole Valley on January 24, 2018.

Jason McCreanney, 56, of Little Drive, Ferring: Fined £150 and must pay £110 costs after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road, Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on March 27, 2023. Fined £150 and must pay £100 costs after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order on the A20 Bexley on April 10, 2024. Fined £75 and must pay £90 costs after admitting exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order on the A282 Grays on January 5, 2024. Driving record endorsed with a total of 11 points and disqualified from driving for nine months due to repeat offending.

Tyrone Madhani, 28, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing: Fined £230 and must pay £110 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding 30mph on a restricted road, the A24 Worthing, on April 1, 2024. Driving record endorsed with four points and disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Ross Neiland, 38, of Beach Road, Littlehampton: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £60.49 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing meat and a bottle of cava worth £60.49 from Aldi, Portsmouth, on February 21, 2024.

Lynne Davis, of Kings Stone Avenue, Steyning: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Armando Panesa, 52, of Verbena Drive, Angmering: Fined £72 and must pay £29 victim surcharge after admitting exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

James Thurgood, of Crabtree Lane, Lancing: Fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Marc Walton, of Highdown Avenue, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £133.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Sergio Munoz, 38, of Hide Gardens, Rustington: Fined £185 and must pay £90 costs, £74 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with endorsable section 36 traffic sign. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Liam Slow, 44, of Timberleys, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.

Theo Likaj, 21, of Arun Street, Arundel: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to stop at red light at pelican crossing.

James Anderson, 34, of Beeches Avenue, Worthing: Fined £492 and must play £90 costs, £197 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ryan Garrard, 26, of Downlands Close, Sompting: Fined £333 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jamie Eves, 30, of Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing: Fined £92 and must pay £90 costs, £37 victim surcharge, after admitting driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lewis Graysmark, of Eastern Close, Shoreham: Fined £130 and must pay £100 costs, £52 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Ricardo Faidiga, 54, of Muir Court, Rectory Gardens, Worthing: Fined £153 and must pay £100 costs, £61 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Andrew May, 49, of Amber Close, Shoreham: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding temporary 40mph speed restriction at roadworks.

Jason Halligan, 40, of Parham Road, Worthing: Fined £72 and must pay £29 victim surcharge after admitting exceeding 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Malini Dharmalingham, 41, of Golden Avenue, East Preston: Fined £155 and must pay £90 costs, £62 victim surcharge after admitting exceeding 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

David Berrill, of Westdown Court, Downview Road, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £100 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements. Sean Rice, of Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham: Fined £660 and must pay £266.67 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Gavin Beven, 37, of Kirdford Close, Rustington: Fined £183 and must pay £90 costs, £73 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jane Bryant, of Seafield Road, Rustington: Fined £40 and must pay £100 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Peta Abbott, 51, of Ontario Gardens, Durrington: Fined £296 and must pay £90 costs, £118 victim surcharge, after admitting using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Chloe Franks, 30, of Brook Close, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Stephen Wren, 61, of Southdown Road, Shoreham: Fined £72 and must play £29 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Joanne Brooks, 42, of Swallowmead, College Hill, Steyning: Fined £288 and must pay £90 costs, £115 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with endorsable section 36 traffic sign. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Alice Stakim, 35, of Ockenden Road, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kiran Dench-Watts, 22, of Sterling Parade, The Street, Rustington: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paul Beavis, 53, of Helyers Green, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.

Umut Goren, 25, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £5.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Elizabeth Tempest, 31, of Beachcroft Place, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £44 costs, £16 victim surcharge after admitting exceeding 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Mellissa Parker, 37, of Anscombe Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £90 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Zara Quinlan, 28, of Wilcox Way, Littlehampton: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting exceeding 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Shaun Morley, 32, of Cavendish House, Marine Parade, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Sean Griffin, 47, of Beach Green, Shoreham: Fined £385 and must pay £110 costs, £154 victim surcharge after admitting exceeding 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Joshua Stewart, 25, of Colne Close, Durrington: Fined £533 and must pay £90 costs, £213 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Sonny Taylor, 27, of Glencoe Cottages, Harrison Road, Worthing: Fined £167 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.