Sarah Reynolds, 57, of Fordwater Gardens, Yapton: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on May 8, 2021. Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Jonathon Edwards, 34, of North Street, Worthing: Given a community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (132ug/l cocaine and more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Westbrook Court, Worthing, on April 6, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Aaron Randall, 35, of Swanbourne Road, Littlehampton: Given a community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (186ug/l benzoylecgonine and 4.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in East Ham Road, Littlehampton, on March 30, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Tanya Heather, 46, of Avondale Close, Goring: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting drink-driving (92mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chesterfield Road, Goring, on July 15, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Ryan Beck, 25, of Canterbury Road, Worthing: Fined £134 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Southwick on February 8, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Anne Brillet, 36, of Stanhope Road, Worthing: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road at the junction with Westbourne Avenue, Worthing, on May 1, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Anthony Cruz, 41, of Park Drive, Ferring: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on March 10, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Dean Freeman, 26, of Howard Street, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on January 26, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Zea-Cyan Hudson, 28, of Ferringham Way, Ferring: Fined £107 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on February 25, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lyndon Jones, 54, of The Crescent, Rustington: Fined £215 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on March 2, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Georgia Lavergne, 25, of Annweir Avenue, Lancing: Fined £660 after being found gulity under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Brighton Road, Worthing, on July 2, 2022, and fined £220 after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without the correct licence. She must pay £352 victim surcharge, £90 costs, and her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Steven Marley, 49, of Sefton Place, Warningcamp: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in West Parade, Worthing, on February 11, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Elaine Murphy-Dunn, 59, of Rectory Road, Tarring: Fined £253 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on February 7, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lisa Pilling, 56, of Dacre Gardens, Upper Beeding: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on March 30, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Mia Gold, 29, of Durrington Lane, Worthing: Fined £76 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on November 22, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

James Parsons, 38, of Rochester Close, Durrington: Fined £320 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on April 16, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Martin Spencer, 60, of The Crescent, Southwick: Fined £217 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A27 Ashcombe Roundabout, Lewes, on November 27, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.