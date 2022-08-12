Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Salisbury, 35, of Wolstenbury Road, Rustington: Fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Southfields Road, Littlehampton, on August 18, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Lee Diboll, 39, of Southfield Road, Worthing: Fined £426 and must pay £42 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road at the junction with Halewick Lane on April 18, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Raymond Head, 57, of Rectory Road, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit in Long Hill, Lower Beeding, on December 19, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Justin John, 29, of Yapton Lane, Walberton: Fined £269 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on April 20, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Allessandro Morales, 41, of Rowlands Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, on April 17, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Mark Newman, 38, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham: Given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting stalking, amounting to harassment by sending numerous text messages and phone calls, and trying to find out details to do checks, between March 1 and 28, 2020, and following a vehicle on March 23, 2020, and forwarding a photo of it. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £150 compensation, £128 victim surcharge, £620 costs.

George Cain, 30, of Stoney Lane, Shoreham: Admitted breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 12, 2021. He was dealt with for the original offence and the six-week suspended prison sentence for assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Lancing on February 18, 2020, was implemented. He was jailed for 36 weeks to run consecutively after admitting assaulting a police constable, causing actual bodily harm, in Shoreham on November 13, 2021. Jailed for 36 weeks to run concurrently after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Shoreham on November 13, 2021. He was jailed for 12 weeks to run concurrently after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required in Worthing on March 24, 2022. He was jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after admitting taking a vehicle without consent in Littlehampton on March 24, 2022. He was jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Benjamin Gray Drive, Littlehampton, on March 24, 2022. He was given 11 four-week prison sentences, to run concurrently, after admitting stealing a Valentine's card worth £2 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on February 14, 2022; stealing milk and lager worth £7.75 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on April 21, 2022; stealing groceries worth £3.20 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on April 25, 2022; stealing two bottles of wine worth £17.30 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on April 28, 2022; stealing meat worth £9.25 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on May 1, 2022; stealing butter and milk worth £5.50 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on May 1, 2022; stealing groceries worth £11.45 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on May 2, 2022; stealing groceries worth £15.15 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on May 9, 2022; stealing dog food worth £1.70 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on May 13, 2022; stealing biscuits worth £7 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on May 14, 2022; and stealing 12 cans of pink gin worth £25.20 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on June 12, 2022. He must pay a total of £355.50 compensation and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence in Littlehampton on March 24, 2022, no separate penalty.

Steven Barnfield, 30, of Mill Pond Way, East Preston: Jailed for 15 weeks and must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, by sending a birthday card via a third party in Worthing on February 7, 2022.

Gordon Buckley, 55, of St Cyriacs, Chichester: Fined £10 and given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and six-month drug rehabilitation requirement after admitting possessing a knife in Chapel Road, Worthing, on March 4, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Reece Neely, 23, of Manor Lea, Boundary Road, Worthing: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £300 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a paramedic, by beating in Christchurch Road, Worthing, on April 23, 2022. He must pay £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Bruce Dewey, 42, of Brougham Road, East Worthing: Given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work, after admitting entering The Wine Centre, Worthing, as a trespasser and stealing cash and tobacco on August 2, 2022. He must pay £187 victim surcharge, £240 compensation.

Brian Brymer, 47, of Heathcourt, St Flora's Road, Littlehampton: Fined £50 and must pay £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, on July 20, 2022. Fined £50 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, on July 20, 2022.

Benjamin Rutherford, 40, of Hurley Road, Durrington: Fined £461 after admitting drink-driving (61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Parklands Avenue, Goring, on May 15, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £46 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ricky Bhatt, 33, of The Pallant, Worthing: Given a community order and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Chapel Road, Worthing, on July 21, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.