The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 1 to 8, 2022.

Katie Everson, 37, of Marlowe Road, Worthing: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on September 23, 2021, by failing to attend planned office appointments on April 22 and May 23, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional ten days' rehabilitation activity requirement and six-month drug rehabiliation requirement.

Lauren Joannou, 32, of The Old Dairy Farm, Church Street, Littlehampton: Fined £301 after admitting drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on November 4, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £120 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. She also admitted using a vehicle with an excess of passengers in the rear seat, without suitable restraints, involving a danger of injury, in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on November 4, 2022.

Rachel Lindfield, 53, of Copthorne Hill, Worthing: Given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing £300 cash over a period of time from an elderly person in Worthing, between June 1, 2021, and April 14, 2022. She must pay £362.28 compensation, £350 costs.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Brett White, 19, of Horsham Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton: Given a community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on May 16, 2022; and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by striking a dog in Littlehampton on May 16, 2022.

Rashid Ahmed, 57, of Ashacre Lane, Worthing: Fined £60 after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A27 Shoreham on February 14, 2022. He must pay £640 costs and his driving record was endorsed with four points.

James Pargeter, 40, of Maudlyn Close, Bramber: Fined £576 after admitting drug-driving (14ug/l cocaine) in Columbia Drive, Worthing, on March 17, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £58 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.